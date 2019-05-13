Mawson Expands Rajapalot Project with New Gold-Cobalt Discovery at Rumajärvi, Finland

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces a new drill discovery at the Rumajärvi prospect of shallow gold-cobalt mineralization located 700 metres west and 1.1 kilometres south of the Raja and Palokas resource areas respectively, at the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in northern Finland. Highlights include PAL0182 which intersected 7.4 metres @ 4.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 3.4 g/t gold ("Au") and 597 ppm cobalt ("Co") from 86.3 metres.

Assay results continue to be received from drill holes that tested both the boundaries of Mineral Resources at the Raja, Palokas and South Palokas prospects, and earlier stage prospect areas including the Hut, Terry's Hammer and Rumajärvi (Figures 1 and 2). Mawson recently completed 44 holes (PAL0159–PAL0201D1) for 15,059 metres during the 2019 winter drill season. Results from 6 holes from the Rumajärvi prospect are provided here, with additional results to be reported on a prospect-by-prospect basis. Twenty-three holes with full assays remain to be reported that were drilled predominantly down plunge from resource areas. Sulphidic (pyrrhotite-rich) intersections with visible gold provide encouraging signs in drill holes PAL0190 and PAL0191(Raja), PAL0194 (Palokas) and PAL0198 (South Palokas), where assays are yet to be received.

"Our exploration success at Rumajärvi provides encouragement of continued growth of the Rajapalot mineral system," said Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO of Mawson. "The discovery of these new gold-cobalt zones at Rumajärvi clearly demonstrate the potential to increase Rajapalot's gold-cobalt resources. Rajapalot is a significant and strategic growing gold-cobalt resource already positioned as one of Finland's top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources in Europe prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy. We still have over half the winter season drill holes to report, and look forward to sharing results over the coming month."

The newly discovered gold-cobalt corridor at Rumajärvi lies on the western flank of the mineralized Rajapalot trend and is indicated with dashed lines in Figures 1 and 2. The resource areas at Rajapalot trend to the north and east of this discovery within an overall 4 kilometre trend. Rajapalot remains untested to the south, west and north.

The new Rumajärvi corridor is located 700m west and 1.1 km south of the Raja and Palokas Inferred Mineral Resources and represents a new drill-defined mineralized area within the best-developed boulder field in Rajapalot where a total of 55 boulders and outcrops with >0.1 g/t gold have been discovered. Gold grades from a 10 hectare area range from 0.1 g/t gold to 3,870 g/t gold, with an average of 184 g/t gold and median of 0.6 g/t gold. Samples from boulders are grab samples, which are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property

Results are available from 6 of 9 holes drilled at Rumajärvi over winter (PAL0177, 179, 181, 182, 183 and 184). Results from 3 drill holes from Rumajärvi are awaited (PAL0178, 185 and 186). Better drill holes from this release include PAL0182 which intersected 7.4 metres @ 4.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 3.4 g/t gold ("Au") and 597 ppm cobalt ("Co") from 86.3 metres. PAL0179, drilled 200 metres to the NE of PAL0182 intersected 4.7 metres @ 1.9 g/t AuEq, 1.0 g/t Au and 578 ppm Co from 6.0 metres and PAL0183 intersected 0.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t AuEq, 2.2 g/t Au and 340 ppm Co from 142.5 metres.

Geological Discussion

Rumajärvi prospect area is a discovery at its early stages within the Rajapalot project. Drilling at depth at Rajapalot is driven by electromagnetic geophysics. At Rumajärvi six modelled geophysical conductors (two ground-based TEM and four airborne VTEMplus) have only been tested by four drill holes. The discovery is a result of systematically following up boulder trains, geophysical surveys and scout drilling to target further mineralization.

Vein and fracture fill mineralization formed at multiple stratigraphic levels appears to be the main style associated with Rumajärvi. It is interpreted that drilling may have only intersected "thin" structurally controlled transgressive veins marginal to a main mineralized position. PAL0182 (7.4 metres @ 4.4 g/t AuEq from 86.3 m) was drilled to intersect an inferred linear, NNW plunging Au-Co sulphidic intersection down-plunge from earlier hole PAL0037 (19.5 metres @ 1.8 g/t AuEq, 0.7 g/t Au, 659ppm Co from 20.5 metres). Mineralization commences at the lower intersection of albite-rich rocks with schists in association with fine-grained muscovite schists. Unlike at Raja where mineralization lies close to the basal muscovite quartzite marker, mineralization at Rumajärvi is located over 300 metres structurally above this marker horizon. Drill hole PAL0179 (4.7 metres @ 1.9 g/t AuEq, 1.0 g/t Au and 578 ppm Co from 6.0 metres), commenced in mineralization at the base of the glacial till overburden in moderately foliated sulphidic breccia comprising pyrrhotite, pyrite chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena in a silicate host comprising chlorite, biotite, Mg-Fe amphiboles, albite, quartz and tourmaline.

Geological interpretation suggest that mineralization may extend more than 300 metres to the west of current drilling at Rumajärvi where VTEMplus electromagnetic plates have not been drill tested. Notably, the only two holes drilled 320 metres NNW from PAL0182 (PAL0043 (3.0 metres @ 3.0 g/t AuEq, 2.6 g/t Au, 273 ppm Co from 10.6 metres) and PAL0184 (1.0 metre @ 1.7 g/t AuEq, 1.3 g/t Au, 206 ppm Co from 117.6 metres) have both intersected gold-cobalt mineralization. The principal undrilled target occurs in the large fold hinge where the sequence inverts from right-way-up in the north (South Palokas and upper sequence at The Hut) to upside down in the south (Raja and Rumajärvi). The construction of a 3D model (grade and structure/stratigraphy) to merge with geophysics (especially EM) is planned over the coming months to help target drilling at the end of the year.

Technical and Environmental Background

The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value used in the resource and this press release was calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with gold and cobalt prices. A long-term price point has been chosen for both commodities to maintain consistency of reporting individual drill holes against the resource dated December 2018. Approximate spot prices for gold and cobalt are currently $1280/oz and $16/lb respectively.

Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Quality control duplicates for all holes show good repeatability of gold assays. Intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5g/t gold or 304ppm Co over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated. No upper cut-off was applied.

Four diamond drill rigs (K3 & K8) from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Kati OY ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Multi-element assays, including cobalt are determined using the ICP-MS method (IMS-230) of MS Analytical shipped directly from the CRS Minlab Oy facility. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS and MS Analytical insert blanks and standards into the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is a sustainable and ethical exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth Prospect Comment PAL0159 3408545.8 7372603.5 56 -71 179.162 473.8 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0160 3408485.8 7372581.1 67 -79 177.865 447 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0161 3408696.1 7372556.6 57 -75 179.24 405.8 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0162 3408446.4 7372648.4 46 -84.5 180.158 482.9 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0163 3408487.0 7372587.9 65 -73.5 178.218 470.05 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0164 3408545.4 7372603.2 61.1 -75.6 178.586 441.7 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0165 3408612.7 7372312.2 60 -79 176.25 167.9 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0166 3408897.7 7372385.3 240 -83 170.452 238.6 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0167 3408486.0 7372587.0 96 -85 178 398.6 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results awaited PAL0168 3408554.5 7372806.4 233 -83 173.987 45.6 Raja Abandoned hole PAL0169 3408553.5 7372806.4 233 -83 173.987 545.8 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0170 3408713.0 7372255.4 60 -79 172.803 200.2 Raja Results Awaited PAL0171 3408603.8 7372636.0 58 -73 179.753 497.6 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0172 3408447.4 7372648.4 47 -79.5 180.158 491.9 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0173 3408255.8 7373707.9 116 -56 173.48 427.9 South Palokas Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results awaited VG PAL0174 3408255.8 7373707.9 116 -69.5 173.48 8.3 South Palokas Abandoned hole PAL0175 3408830.5 7372237.5 60 -74 172.071 120.1 Raja Results Awaited PAL0176 3408937.3 7372300.3 240 -79.5 173.012 140.0 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0177 3408434.0 7372388.0 240 -60 176.1 250.5 Rumajärvi Results here PAL0178 3408225.9 7372340.1 60 -75 177.064 237.2 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0179 3408105.5 7372350.5 60 -80 180.572 209.0 Rumajärvi Results here PAL0180 3408128.3 7372706.1 41 -61 173.634 778.65 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL0181 3407954.6 7372245.0 150 -60 177.834 161.7 Rumajärvi Results here PAL0182 3407944.8 7372476.5 60 -70 176.8 439.65 Rumajärvi Results here PAL0183 3408094.0 7372422.1 160 -70 178.624 170.0 Rumajärvi Results here PAL0184 3407754.4 7372867.6 120 -50 173.07 211.8 Rumajärvi Results here PAL0185 3407900.4 7372519.6 60 -68 173.064 381.1 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0186 3407905.2 7372446.2 55 -75 174.386 341.85 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0187 3408547.0 7372492.4 47 -63.5 176.807 474 Raja Results Awaited PAL0188 3408630.2 7372440.6 53 -63.5 176.974 379.4 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23 2019 PAL0189 3408768.8 7372378.8 48 -77 173.301 245.5 Raja Au results Apr 23 2019, Cobalt results awaited VG PAL0190 3408576.2 7372512.8 63 -65 177.732 427.9 Raja Results Awaited VG PAL0191 3408547.0 7372492.4 44 -58.5 176.807 492.1 Raja Results Awaited VG PAL0192 3408221.8 7373180.6 130 -60 171.892 203.2 Hut Results Awaited PAL0193 3408255.3 7373706.4 104 -53 173.478 427.15 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0194 3408312.2 7373980.0 74 -57 173.8 497.8 Palokas Results Awaited VG PAL0195 3408353.9 7373580.2 65 -77 174.918 245.6 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0196 3408089.1 7373031.9 90.5 -60 172.308 317.4 Hut Results Awaited PAL0197 3408271.4 7373630.1 63 -66.5 173.603 466.8 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0198 3408414.1 7373660.3 117 -70 174.417 296.2 South Palokas Results Awaited VG PAL0199 3408126.6 7373140.2 215 -80 173.042 386.7 Hut Results Awaited PAL0200 3408312.2 7373979.0 62 -61.8 173.8 536.8 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0201 3408545.8 7372603.5 57 -67.25 179.162 281.0 Raja Results Awaited PAL0201D1 3408545.8 7372603.5 57 -67.25 179.162 195.0-392.2 Raja Results Awaited

Table 2: Better intersections report from the 2019 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut except where stated in the text. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect Hole_id from to width AuEq Au Co Raja PAL0159 419.0 437.0 18.0 1.4 0.5 547

including 419.0 420.2 1.2 0.8 0.2 378

including 422.0 426.0 4.0 2.5 0.3 1377 Raja PAL0159 434.0 437.0 3.0 3.4 2.3 672 Raja including 429.0 432.0 3.0 0.9 0.1 488 Raja PAL0159 451.0 455.5 4.5 3.2 1.9 754 Raja PAL0161 305.5 313.0 7.5 1.1 0.0 636 Raja PAL0161 336.0 338.0 2.0 2.7 2.1 362 Raja PAL0161 344.0 349.0 5.0 3.3 2.3 600 Raja PAL0162 323.0 324.0 1.0 1.2 0.0 701 Raja PAL0162 452.0 453.0 1.0 0.9 0.0 562 Raja PAL0163 416.6 419.4 2.8 10.9 0.0 6604 Raja PAL0164 406.0 414.3 8.3 1.3 0.4 519 Raja PAL0164 418.4 419.7 1.3 0.9 0.0 546 Raja PAL0166 55.3 56.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 355 Raja PAL0166 67.8 68.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 568 Raja PAL0166 76.6 77.6 1.0 1.1 0.1 596 Raja PAL0166 79.3 80.3 1.0 1.6 0.0 958 Raja PAL0169 522.3 524.4 2.1 0.7 0.1 368 Raja PAL0171 299.0 300.1 1.1 0.9 0.0 528 Raja PAL0172 120.0 122.0 2.0 0.9 0.0 541 Raja PAL0172 329.0 332.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 573 South Palokas PAL0173 232.8 233.7 0.8

0.5

South Palokas PAL0173 264.0 281.0 17.0

3.4



including 264.0 269.0 5.0

4.9



including 276.1 281.0 4.9

4.6

South Palokas PAL0173 380.0 381.1 1.1

0.8

South Palokas PAL0173 384.8 385.8 1.0

2.0

Raja PAL0176 14.0 15.6 1.6 2.5 2.4 58 Raja PAL0176 20.5 31.9 11.4 1.4 0.8 382 Raja PAL0176 33.8 35.7 1.9 1.2 1.0 105 Raja PAL0176 49.0 52.0 3.0 4.0 3.8 86 Rumajärvi PAL0179 6.0 10.7 4.7 1.9 1.0 578 Rumajärvi PAL0179 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.6 0.1 311 Rumajärvi PAL0179 39.0 40.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 592 Rumajärvi PAL0179 48.0 51.0 3.0 0.6 0.0 344 Rumajärvi PAL0179 73.8 76.3 2.5 0.6 0.1 342 Rumajärvi PAL0182 86.3 93.7 7.4 4.4 3.4 597 Rumajärvi PAL0183 54.3 55.1 0.8 1.6 0.4 728 Rumajärvi PAL0183 112.3 114.2 1.9 0.7 0.1 364 Rumajärvi PAL0183 142.5 143.1 0.6 2.8 2.2 340 Rumajärvi PAL0184 117.6 118.6 1.0 1.7 1.3 206 Raja PAL0188 298.3 329.6 31.3 6.0 4.3 1030 Raja PAL0188 298.3 315.6 17.4 4.8 2.9 1113 Raja PAL0188 320.6 329.6 9.0 11.7 9.4 1412 Raja PAL0188 337.9 338.9 1.0 3.1 3.1 35 Raja PAL0189 165.0 165.8 0.8 1.1 1.1 0 Raja PAL0189 182.9 186.0 3.2 4.5 4.5 0 Raja PAL0189 194.0 195.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 0 Raja PAL0189 202.0 205.0 3.0 4.5 4.5 0 Raja PAL0189 210.0 211.0 1.0 1.6 1.6 0 Raja PAL0189 213.2 214.3 1.1 7.2 7.2 0 Raja PAL0189 220.6 221.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 0

Table 3: Individual assay data from key drill holes reported in this release.

hole_id Prospect from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t Co ppm PAL0179 Rumajärvi 6 7 1.0 1.73 493 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 7 8.0 1.0 2.56 898 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 8.0 8.7 0.7 0.09 709 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 8.7 9.7 1.0 <0.05 252 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.05 311.1 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 38.0 39.0 1.0 <0.05 59.8 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 39.0 40.0 1.0 <0.05 592.3 PAL0170 Rumajärvi 48.0 49.0 1.0 <0.05 440.5 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 49.0 50.0 1.0 <0.05 263.3 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 50.0 51.0 1.0 <0.05 328.2 PAL0179 Rumajärvi 73.8 74.8 1.0 <0.05 422.5 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 86.3 87.0 0.7 0.56 976 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 87.0 87.9 0.9 2.01 1000 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 87.9 88.5 0.6 0.31 96 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 88.5 89.5 1.0 4.26 542 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 89.5 90.4 1.0 5.21 817 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 90.4 91.4 1.0 6.37 414 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 91.4 92.2 0.8 5.81 237 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 92.2 93.2 1.0 2.89 552 PAL0182 Rumajärvi 93.2 93.7 0.5 0.08 708 PAL0183 Rumajärvi 54.3 55.1 0.8 0.42 728 PAL0183 Rumajärvi 55.1 56.0 0.9 0.2 221 PAL0183 Rumajärvi 56.0 57.0 1.0 <0.05 212 PAL0183 Rumajärvi 112.3 113.3 1.0 <0.05 379 PAL0183 Rumajärvi 113.3 114.2 0.9 0.09 347 PAL0183 Rumajärvi 142.6 143.1 0.5 2.2 340 PAL0184 Rumajärvi 117.6 118.6 1.0 1.33 206

