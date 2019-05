Horizonte Minerals Plc: AGM Presentation Available Online

LONDON, May 13, 2019 - Horizonte Minerals Plc (the “Company”) (AIM: HZM; TSX: HZM) is pleased to announce, following the company’s AGM held in London on 9 May 2019, a presentation made at the event by CEO Jeremy Martin is now available on the company’s website at www.horizonteminerals.com.

Horizonte Minerals Plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.