Gran Colombia Gold Reports Fatality at Segovia Operations

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) deeply regrets to report that a miner has succumbed to injuries suffered in an accident at its Segovia Operations last Thursday when a cable on an elevator transporting 20 miners from level 8 to level 12 in the Providencia mine failed. The Company’s Emergency Response Team was immediately activated. The appropriate government authorities were also immediately notified and an investigation into the incident has been initiated. The Company is working with the local authorities to determine the cause of the incident.



Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, said, “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of our colleague and we are offering support at this difficult time. We are also providing support and assistance to the other 19 workers and their families as they recover from injuries suffered in the incident.”

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com