Cameo Industries Completes 3D Modelling of Airborne Magnetic Anomaly on the Big Mac Property, Golden Triangle B.C.

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - Cameo Industries Corp. (TSX Venture: CRU) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the “Company” or “Cameo”) is pleased to announce the completion of a three-dimensional (“3D”) inversion model of a magnetic anomaly identified on its 100 per-cent-owned Big Mac property. The company previously completed a helicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Big Mac property, located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle, 16 kilometres northwest of the Eskay Creek mine (see Cameo's news release dated Sept. 6, 2018).



Interpretation of the airborne magnetic data identified a strong magnetic anomaly stretching more than five kilometres in a generally north-northeast trend across the Big Mac East block claims. This anomaly appears to be up to approximately one kilometre wide and is interpreted to potentially reflect a buried back-arc spreading centre.

The anomaly occurs within Hazelton Group basalts, mapped as Eskay rift fill by government geologists, on a prominent topographic feature referred to as Pillow Ridge; it lays entirely within the Big Mac East block and is located 16 kilometres northwest of the historical gold-producing and silver-producing Eskay Creek mine site.

At Cameo’s request, Campbell & Walker Geophysics Ltd. (“Campbell & Walker”) modeled the magnetics in 3D, leveraging advanced voxel modelling software in order to better determine extents, continuity and probable depth to source. Campbell & Walker found that the 3D inversion model indicates the presence of a deep-seated magnetic body below the East block anomaly; further profile by profile analysis suggests there may be surficial expressions of an alteration halo arising from the inferred deep-seated intrusive. That is, following the unconstrained 3D inversion, Campbell & Walker completed a “classical” parametric magnetic model from the profiles, identifying at least five points worthy of surficial investigation where ‘apophyses’ appear to reach relatively near to the surface, in a halo around the interpreted deep-seated intrusive. Cameo considers these points especially worthy of field examination and surface geochemical sampling. The 3D model results will strongly support field investigations planned for the approaching field season.

Akash Patel, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Cameo stated: “Cameo is thrilled to receive such positive results from its Big Mac 3D modelling initiatives and is committed to continuing to advance this high impact Golden Triangle property. The Company looks forward to leveraging the information derived from these initial modeling exercises to hone our exploration focus on the 2019 season.”

BIG MAC GOLD PROJECT

The Big Mac gold project consists of 12 mineral claims covering 9171 hectares in two separate claims blocks situated in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This represents the largest claim package in the proximity of Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr gold project. The Big Mac East Block (larger of the two blocks) is located between the past-producing Eskay Creek gold and silver mine (16 kms southeast), and Aben Resources’ 2018 drilling (9 kms to the north) which reportedly intersected multiple high-grade gold zones, including 38.7 grams per tonne gold over 10.0 metres (see Aben Resources' news release dated August 9, 2018).

Qualified Person

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

