Jonathan Rubenstein and Derek White Appointed to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - Goldplay Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GPLY, FRANKFURT: GPE, OTCQB: GLYXF) ("Goldplay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two highly regarded mining executives, Jonathan Rubenstein and Derek White, to the Company's Advisory Board. The Company's Advisory Board was created to bring in members with experience in business development, equity markets and the natural resource sector to advise the Company's management and Board of Directors.

Jonathan Rubenstein

Mr. Rubenstein is Chairman of the Board of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG, NYSE A: MAG) and a professional director, currently also serving on the Boards of Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG). Mr. Rubenstein's career in the mining sector has included a wide range of functions for both junior and major mining companies, including managing public and private corporate activities, securities matters, and negotiating financings in Merger and Acquisitions transactions, totaling several billions of dollars in value. He has been directly involved with asset acquisitions, joint venture agreements, and other deals involving governments, regulators, banks, and local populations. He has played key roles on Special Committees, dealing with corporate, commercial and strategic matters, corporate planning and structuring, contract negotiation and management, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory compliance management. Mr. Rubenstein holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oakland University and a LL.B. from the University of British Columbia. He practiced law until 1994 and was a senior officer in several mining companies until late 2005. Mr. Rubenstein obtained his Accredited Director designation in 2011 and has also been a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors since 2011.

Derek White

Derek White is President & CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: AOT) and has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds a degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Professional Accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources Ltd., Mr. White was the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and also held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

Both Mr. Rubenstein and Mr. White commented "We are very excited to become involved with Marcio and his team on Goldplay's current projects in Mexico, and to further the Company's vision to become a consolidator of the multi-million ounce historic Rosario Mining District in Mexico".

Goldplay President and CEO Marcio Fonseca commented "Goldplay is thrilled to have Mr. Rubenstein and Mr. White join our Advisory Board. Both individuals are highly respected executives in the resource industry bringing invaluable experience in the sector, public markets and corporate development, to accelerate Goldplay's growth"

About Goldplay Exploration Ltd.

Goldplay owns a >250 sq. km exploration portfolio in the historical Rosario Au-Ag Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. Goldplay's current focus includes resource expansion at the San Marcial Project, becoming an emerging consolidator in a multi-million ounce historic mining district in Mexico. Goldplay is one largest concession holders in one of the most prolific mining districts in Mexico, controlling strategic concessions next to large gold and silver producers in Mexico.

The San Marcial land package consists of 1,250 ha, located south of the La Rastra and Plomosas historical mines and 20 km from the Company's 100% owned El Habal Project in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. San Marcial is an attractive, near-surface high-grade silver, lead and zinc open pit project for which a NI 43-101 resource estimate was completed by Goldplay in early 2019. It is a low risk resource development stage project, fully permitted for all exploration activities and with support and authorization by local communities to carry out all necessary work on the project.

San Marcial exhibits significant exploration upside supported by regional exploration programs completed by previous operators who identified 14 exploration targets similar to San Marcial within its 100% Goldplay-owned concessions. Some of these exploration targets consist of old shallow pits, caved shafts and historical underground workings in areas with extensive hydrothermal alteration, hosted by major regional structures.

The El Habal Project is a drilling stage project. The oxidized gold mineralized zone outcrops along a series of rolling hills with evidence of historical shallow underground mining along a 6 km long prospective corridor. The El Habal Project is located near the historical gold-silver Rosario Mine which reportedly operated for over 250 years. Goldplay's team has over 30 years of experience with senior roles in exploration, financing, and development in the mining industry, including over ten years of extensive exploration experience in the Rosario Mining District, leading to previous successful discoveries. A current NI 43-101 report on the El Habal Project is filed on SEDAR.

Mr. Marcio Fonseca

P. Geo, President & CEO

Goldplay Exploration Ltd.

