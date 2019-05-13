North Arrow Initiates Study of Bulk Sample Diamond Recovery Plant

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Naujaat Diamond Project, Nunavut, including the Q1-4 kimberlite diamond deposit, located only 9 km from the coastal community of Naujaat.



North Arrow is currently planning for collection of a 10,000 tonne bulk sample from the Q1-4 deposit and, as part of this work, has initiated an engineering design and costing study of a small-scale mobile diamond recovery plant. The purpose of the bulk sample will be to evaluate diamond size distribution and value characteristics, with emphasis on a distinct population of high-value, fancy, yellow to orangey-yellow diamonds that have been identified in the deposit. North Arrow has engaged Imilingo Mineral Processing of Pretoria, South Africa, TOMRA, and Microlithics Laboratories of Thunder Bay, Ontario to investigate modular diamond recovery design options incorporating TOMRA’s X-Ray transmission (XRT) sorting technology with a view to recovering diamonds greater than 3 mm (nominally > 0.5 carat) in size.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow, stated, “We are pleased to be working with Imilingo, TOMRA and Microlithics to study diamond recovery plant design options for use in our continued evaluation of the Q1-4 diamond deposit. Over the last number of years, TOMRA’s XRT sorting technology has changed the diamond mining landscape by providing an X-Ray transmission sorting solution that improves diamond recoveries while reducing breakage and water use compared to more traditional diamond recovery circuits. We believe XRT sorting technology can also be used for the evaluation of diamond deposits and is an ideal recovery solution for the Q1-4 diamond population. Locating a small-scale diamond recovery plant at or near the project site will also reduce costs, improve logistics and increase local employment and business opportunities for the residents of Naujaat.”

The focus on recovery of diamonds greater than 3 mm is an important component of the study announced today. A significant amount of the cost associated with processing past Q1-4 kimberlite samples has been related to ensuring and documenting the recovery of smaller diamonds (down to 1 mm in size). Mr. Armstrong continued, “While information on the 1 mm to 3 mm diamonds is important, most often the value of these diamonds does not impact the potential viability of the deposit being tested. This is certainly the case for Q1-4 where the value and size distribution of the fancy coloured diamond population will be critical in determining the economic potential of the deposit. We are therefore looking to design a small-scale mobile plant that can produce a hand-sortable concentrate for the recovery of +3 mm diamonds while saving significant costs and time delays associated with shipping bulk samples south for processing.”

Locating a diamond recovery plant at Naujaat as part of the Q1-4 bulk sampling program is possible due to the deposit’s close proximity to marine transportation infrastructure and the improved accessibility that will be provided by a proposed new community access trail. As reported in North Arrow’s news release dated January 15, 2019, the Hamlet of Naujaat has submitted a project description for construction of an access trail that will pass approximately 1.5 km to the southeast of Q1-4. The access trail will lie entirely within the Municipality of Naujaat and the Hamlet has taken the lead as proponent for its design and construction and is pursuing financing options which are currently well advanced. Completion of the access trail is scheduled for summer 2020, which aligns with projected timing for delivery of a diamond recovery plant in support of a 10,000 tonne bulk sample from Q1-4.

North Arrow’s diamond exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (ON), President and CEO of North Arrow. Mr. Armstrong is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed the contents of this press release.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of diamond exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow’s management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the Canadian diamond industry. In addition to the advanced stage Naujaat Project, North Arrow has discovered and is evaluating kimberlite fields at the Mel (NU) and Pikoo (SK) Projects, and also has exploration exposure to the prolific Lac de Gras region (NT) through its Loki and LDG Joint Venture Projects. The Company also maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project (NU), located approximately 3 km north of TMAC Resources’ Doris Gold Mine.

