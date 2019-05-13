Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, May 13, 2019 - Stria Lithium Inc. (“Stria” or the "Company") (TSX-V: SRA), a junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and also the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in the James Bay region of Northern Quebec, announced today that the Company will conduct an annual and special meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, 1 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, Ontario K1V 1B9. The proxy statement containing the meeting details and admission procedures were mailed to Registered Shareholders on April 15, 2019 and mailed to Beneficial Shareholders on April 18, 2019. The proxy-related materials are available on the Corporation’s website at www.strialithium.com and under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Stria

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries. From the production of lithium metal also comes the value-added production of lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride; and lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit www.strialithium.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Stria Lithium Inc.

Mr. Gary Economo

Chief Executive Officer

+1-613-241-4040

geconomo@strialithium.com

www.strialithium.com