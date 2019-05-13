Menü Artikel
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

16:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, May 13, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" or the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 May 2019 ("AGM") all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 17 were passed as special resolutions.

At today's AGM the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer gave a short presentation to shareholders, which is available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website at www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.

For further information:


Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

BMO Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7664 8020

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Neil Elliot

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visitwww.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



https://www.accesswire.com/545141/Results-of-2019-Annual-General-Meeting



https://www.accesswire.com/545141/Results-of-2019-Annual-General-Meeting


