CopperBank Arranges Convertible Debenture

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - Copperbank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank") (CSE: CBK) is pleased to announce that the Company is planning to arrange a convertible debenture financing for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Terms of the debenture contemplated would be for a two-year duration and would pay the lender 15% interest, calculated monthly, and payable in CopperBank common shares. The conversion price for the interest portion of the instrument is anticipated to be $0.05 per share while the conversion price for the principal is anticipated to be at $0.08 per share.

CopperBank CEO, Gianni Kovacevic, comments. "This financing provides a multi-year runway for CopperBank to satisfy payment obligations. Our owner-operator business model is extremely mindful of dilution, so we are happy to provide a plan that demonstrates alignment with the shareholders who have supported our efforts. Meanwhile, our team is working hard to assess accretive opportunities with established copper projects and royalties, located in favorable locations."

On behalf of Copperbank Resources Corp.

"Gianni Kovacevic"

Chief Executive Officer

