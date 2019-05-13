Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 13, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held in Toronto, Ontario on Friday, May 10, 2019. A total of 137,079,193 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:
Election of Directors
The shareholders elected each of the nine nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Name
|Votes in Favour
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|R. Peter Gillin
|125,149,638
|99.86
|180,594
|0.14
|Jonathan Goodman
|120,662,968
|96.28
|4,667,264
|3.72
|Richard Howes
|125,266,500
|99.95
|63,732
|0.05
|Jeremy Kinsman
|124,769,050
|99.55
|561,182
|0.45
|Juanita Montalvo
|124,768,300
|99.55
|561,932
|0.45
|Peter Nixon
|124,591,784
|99.41
|738,448
|0.59
|Marie-Anne Tawil
|124,765,400
|99.55
|564,832
|0.45
|Anthony P. Walsh
|125,263,296
|99.95
|66,936
|0.05
|Donald Young
|125,263,900
|99.95
|66,332
|0.05
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|137,019,726
|99.96
|Votes Withheld
|59,467
|0.04
|Total Votes Cast
|137,079,193
|100
Advisory Say on Pay Vote
The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|124,792,438
|99.57
|Votes Against
|537,794
|0.43
|Total Votes Cast
|140,466,271
|100
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Krumovgrad project which produces a gold concentrate, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
For further information, please contact:
Rick Howes
President and
Chief Executive Officer Tel: (416) 365-2836
rhowes@dundeeprecious.com
Janet Reid
Manager, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 365-2549
jreid@dundeeprecious.com