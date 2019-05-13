Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

18:40 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held in Toronto, Ontario on Friday, May 10, 2019. A total of 137,079,193 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nine nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
R. Peter Gillin 125,149,638 99.86 180,594 0.14
Jonathan Goodman 120,662,968 96.28 4,667,264 3.72
Richard Howes 125,266,500 99.95 63,732 0.05
Jeremy Kinsman 124,769,050 99.55 561,182 0.45
Juanita Montalvo 124,768,300 99.55 561,932 0.45
Peter Nixon 124,591,784 99.41 738,448 0.59
Marie-Anne Tawil 124,765,400 99.55 564,832 0.45
Anthony P. Walsh 125,263,296 99.95 66,936 0.05
Donald Young 125,263,900 99.95 66,332 0.05

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour 137,019,726 99.96
Votes Withheld 59,467 0.04
Total Votes Cast 137,079,193 100

Advisory Say on Pay Vote

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour 124,792,438 99.57
Votes Against 537,794 0.43
Total Votes Cast 140,466,271 100

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Krumovgrad project which produces a gold concentrate, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Rick Howes
President and
Chief Executive Officer Tel: (416) 365-2836
rhowes@dundeeprecious.com

Janet Reid
Manager, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 365-2549
jreid@dundeeprecious.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dundeeprecious.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap