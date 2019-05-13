Dundee Precious Metals Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (the “Company” or “DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held in Toronto, Ontario on Friday, May 10, 2019. A total of 137,079,193 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nine nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Withheld % Withheld R. Peter Gillin 125,149,638 99.86 180,594 0.14 Jonathan Goodman 120,662,968 96.28 4,667,264 3.72 Richard Howes 125,266,500 99.95 63,732 0.05 Jeremy Kinsman 124,769,050 99.55 561,182 0.45 Juanita Montalvo 124,768,300 99.55 561,932 0.45 Peter Nixon 124,591,784 99.41 738,448 0.59 Marie-Anne Tawil 124,765,400 99.55 564,832 0.45 Anthony P. Walsh 125,263,296 99.95 66,936 0.05 Donald Young 125,263,900 99.95 66,332 0.05

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 137,019,726 99.96 Votes Withheld 59,467 0.04 Total Votes Cast 137,079,193 100

Advisory Say on Pay Vote



The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 124,792,438 99.57 Votes Against 537,794 0.43 Total Votes Cast 140,466,271 100

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Krumovgrad project which produces a gold concentrate, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Rick Howes

President and

Chief Executive Officer Tel: (416) 365-2836

rhowes@dundeeprecious.com

Janet Reid

Manager, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 365-2549

jreid@dundeeprecious.com