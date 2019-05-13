SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Menü Artikel
VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Number of Directors

72,964,875

99.55%

332,740

0.45%





Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Witheld

% Witheld

A.E. Michael Anglin

72,914,424

99.48%

383,190

0.52%

Paul Benson

73,083,977

99.71%

213,637

0.29%

Brian R. Booth

73,034,297

99.64%

263,317

0.36%

Simon A. Fish

73,052,645

99.67%

244,969

0.33%

Gustavo A. Herrero

72,962,679

99.54%

334,935

0.46%

Beverlee F. Park

72,993,137

99.58%

304,477

0.42%

Richard D. Paterson

72,941,933

99.51%

355,681

0.49%

Steven P. Reid

73,048,839

99.66%

248,775

0.34%

Elizabeth A. Wademan

72,992,651

99.58%

304,963

0.42%

 

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

90,663,724

98.24%

1,626,612

1.76%






Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Advisory Vote on
Executive Compensation

72,182,043

98.48%

1,115,571

1.52%

 

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2019-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300849082.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


