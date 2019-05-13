SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Number of Directors
|
72,964,875
|
99.55%
|
332,740
|
0.45%
|
Nominee Name
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Witheld
|
% Witheld
|
A.E. Michael Anglin
|
72,914,424
|
99.48%
|
383,190
|
0.52%
|
Paul Benson
|
73,083,977
|
99.71%
|
213,637
|
0.29%
|
Brian R. Booth
|
73,034,297
|
99.64%
|
263,317
|
0.36%
|
Simon A. Fish
|
73,052,645
|
99.67%
|
244,969
|
0.33%
|
Gustavo A. Herrero
|
72,962,679
|
99.54%
|
334,935
|
0.46%
|
Beverlee F. Park
|
72,993,137
|
99.58%
|
304,477
|
0.42%
|
Richard D. Paterson
|
72,941,933
|
99.51%
|
355,681
|
0.49%
|
Steven P. Reid
|
73,048,839
|
99.66%
|
248,775
|
0.34%
|
Elizabeth A. Wademan
|
72,992,651
|
99.58%
|
304,963
|
0.42%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
90,663,724
|
98.24%
|
1,626,612
|
1.76%
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Advisory Vote on
|
72,182,043
|
98.48%
|
1,115,571
|
1.52%
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.
For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2019-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300849082.html
SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.