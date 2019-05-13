Dundee Precious Metals Announces Streamlined Senior Management Structure

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced changes to the executive team at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, May 10, 2019 that will support the implementation of the Company’s strategy.



The central feature of this change is the creation of a core executive team composed of the President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Howes; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hume Kyle; Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, David Rae; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Michael Dorfman; and Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, Kelly Stark-Anderson.

The new structure also provides for the upcoming retirements of Senior Vice President, Projects, John Lindsay and Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, Paul Proulx.

“In recent years our senior team was structured to support the diverse and complex needs of our business, which in many respects are more typical of a larger organization. We would like to thank John and Paul for their many contributions to the Company’s success” stated Rick Howes, President and CEO. “As a result of the progress we have made, we now see an opportunity to streamline our senior team to support enhanced decision making and greater alignment of functions. With our Krumovgrad ramp-up on track for commercial production in the second quarter, and a strong management team in place to further execute the Company’s strategy, we are well positioned to further drive growth and shareholder value.”

DPM will continue to leverage its operating expertise in the mining sector to further optimize its existing assets, drive innovation, and support growth. The allocation of capital will be based on a disciplined framework that balances the reinvestment of capital with building financial strength, and returning capital to shareholders. Other strategic areas including exploration and sustainability will continue to play a central role within the Company and will be better aligned within the new organizational structure.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Krumovgrad project, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

