Grant Billing, Ian Bruce, and Judy Fairburn to stand as nominees for MEG board

CALGARY, May 13, 2019 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG") announced today that Grant Billing, Ian Bruce, and Judy Fairburn are proposed as nominees for election to the Board of Directors at the corporation's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 13th, 2019. Collectively these nominees bring extensive experience and expertise that includes, but is not limited to, finance, operations, marketing, innovation, and stakeholder relations, that will serve and support MEG's on-going commitment to sustainable development and value creation.

"Following an extensive search process, we are extremely pleased to bring forward these candidates who have a wealth of oil and gas experience at both the Board and executive levels to stand for election to the MEG Board," said Chairman Jeff McCaig. "I would like to thank our retiring directors, Timothy Hodgson and David Krieger, for their years of service and sound counsel. They have provided tremendous support to the company through many major milestones and have been instrumental in helping to unlock the potential of our world-class resource base."

The three new independent candidates are as follows:

Grant Billing (Calgary, Alberta)

Mr. Billing is currently the Chairman of the Board of Tervita Corporation and a director of Tervita Corporation since December 2016. He served as the Chairman and CEO of Superior Plus Corp. (an energy distribution and specialty chemicals company) between July 2006 and November 2011 and Executive Chairman between 1998 and 2006. He was Chairman of the board of directors of Superior Plus Corp. until December 31, 2014. Mr. Billing is also currently a corporate director of Badger Daylighting Ltd. and was formerly the Chair of the board of directors at Cortex Business Solutions Inc. He served as a director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation from April 2, 2012 to May 5, 2017. In addition, Mr. Billing has served as Chairman and director of several other public companies and as director and Chairman of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Mr. Billing holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Ian Bruce (Calgary, Alberta)

Mr. Bruce has served as Chair of the Board of Cameco Corp. since May 2018 and a director since 2012. He is the former president and CEO of Peters & Co. Limited (an independent investment dealer). He has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking with specialization in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, predominantly in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Bruce holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Queen's University. Mr. Bruce is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, a recognized Specialist in Valuation under Canadian CPA rules, and a chartered business valuator. He is a past member of the Expert Panel on Securities Regulation for the Minister of Finance of Canada and is also a past board member and chair of the Investment Industry Association of Canada. Mr. Bruce currently serves as a volunteer board member of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF).

Prior to becoming Chair of the Board of Cameco Corp. in May 2018, Mr. Bruce was a member of its audit and finance committee and chair of its human resources and compensation committee. Mr. Bruce is a director of the private company, Production Plus Energy Services Inc., and is also a member of its audit and compensation committees.

Judy Fairburn (Calgary, Alberta)

Ms. Fairburn serves as a director of Tundra Oil & Gas (a private company), Veerum Inc. (a private digital tech company), Calgary Economic Development, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, and the Public Policy Forum.

Ms. Fairburn has over 30 years of experience in the energy sector with diverse executive and senior leadership roles, from upstream through downstream. From 2009 until 2017, she held various executive positions with Cenovus Energy Inc. (a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company), recently as Executive Vice President, Safety and Chief Digital Officer. She has also made a significant impact to the innovation eco-system. Ms. Fairburn led substantial change as the first Chair of the consolidated Alberta Innovates, an agency of the Alberta government that funds, advises and provides scale-up support to innovators across the health, energy, agriculture, forestry and digital sectors. She also co-founded and was the inaugural Chair of COSIA (Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance).

Ms. Fairburn holds a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Calgary and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. She is a Fellow of the Creative Destruction Lab and the Canadian Academy of Engineering and was honoured for Canadian sustainable development leadership as a 2013 Clean 16 award winner.

About MEG

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Helen Kelly

Director, Investor Relations

T 403-767-6206

E helen.kelly@megenergy.com

Media

Tara McCool

Vice President, Corporate Communications

T 403-767-1485

E tara.mccool@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.