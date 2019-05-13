TORONTO, May 13, 2019 - Galway Gold Inc. (TSX V: GLW)("Galway Gold", "Galway" or the "Company") announces that it intends to re-price outstanding incentive stock options held by directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company for the purchase of 2,512,500 common shares of the Company, having an exercise price of CAD$0.28 and $0.36 per share and an expiry dates of June 4, 2023 and January 30, 2024. These stock options will be re-priced to have an exercise price of CAD$0.11 per share in order to more accurately reflect the current market price of the Company's shares, and to provide an incentive to the Board and the Company's employees to further the Company's corporate objectives.

Amendment of the exercise price of the options is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, re-priced options held by insiders will be subject to disinterested shareholder approval at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company scheduled for June 27, 2019 (the "AGM").

https://www.accesswire.com/545264/Galway-Gold-Re-Prices-Options