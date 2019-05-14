Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

Toronto, May 13, 2019 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has filed its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). To review these documents on the Company website, please see http://www.seabridgegold.net/sharefinrep.php.

Seabridge Gold holds a 100% interest in several North American gold resource projects. The Company's

principal assets are the KSM and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada and

the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. For a breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and resources by project and category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php

