Cresval Capital Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2019 - Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval”, or the “Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) announces that it has closed its private placement announced on March 29, 2019. The Company raised $60,000 by issuing 1,000,000 units and 1,400,000 ‘flow-through’ units at a price of $0.025 per unit.



All units consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per warrant share for a period of five years following the close of the private placement.

About Cresval Capital

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in the exploration of two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in the Lillooet Mining Division in southwestern British Columbia.

Further information on Cresval’s projects is available on the Company’s website at www.cresval.com.

