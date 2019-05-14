Alba Acquires Torado Vanadium & Uranium Project: Lyons Property Highlight - 9 Historic Mines

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2019 - Alba Minerals Ltd. ("Alba") (TSX - Venture: AA / Frankfurt: A117RU / OTC: AXVEF) is pleased to highlight the Lyons Property which features 9 historic mines. The Property is 19 km from the La Sal Complex operated by Energy Fuels Inc. where they are currently running a test mining program targeting vanadium.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/545223/AlbaImg105142019.png

(To view the full-size image, please click here)

*Sage Plain Report:

http://www.energyfuels.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Sage_Plain_Technical_Report_March_18_2015.pdf*La Sal Report:http://www.energyfuels.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/La_Sal_-Technical_Report_March_25_2014.pdf*Whirlwind Report:http://www.energyfuels.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Whirlwind_Technical_Report_Mach_15_2011.pdf

The Lyons Property is located in Montrose County, Colorado and abuts the Utah-Colorado border. It consists of 144 lode claims with an area of 2975.04 acres (1204 hectares). The claims are adjacent to Colorado Highway 90, which is an extension of Utah Highway 46 that changes designation at the state line. The property is accessible via 4-wheel drive roads off of the highway.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/545223/AlbaImg205142019.jpg

Figure 1 - Lyons claims. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

This property has seen extensive exploration and development work, which began in 1913 and has been intermittent since that time. The major amount of mining occurred in the 1950s. The primary commodity of interest historically has been uranium. Vanadium was also recovered as a byproduct and sometimes as the primary element depending on demand at the time (Carter and Gualtieri, 1965).

Pre-1946 vanadium production from the La Sal Creek district, of which the Lyons property is a part, is estimated at 11,440 tonnes containing 220,788 kg of V2O5 (approximately 1.9% V2O5) (Chenowith, 1981). Nine mines are shown within the Lyons claim block on the geologic map of the La Sal Quadrangle (Carter and Gualtieri, 1965).

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/545223/AlbaImg305142019.jpg

Figure 2 - A portion of the geologic map of the La Sal quadrangle showing the locations of the nine mines within the Lyons Property. Available vanadium-uranium ratios for the various districts in the quadrangle report 6.3 : 1 in La Sal. (To view in the full-size image, please click here)

Several of the mines were discussed in detail in the text of the U. S. Geological Survey (USGS) report and Table 1 is a listing of the U3O8 and V2O5 grades and their approximate ratios for each mine discussed by Carter and Gualtieri (1965) up through the end of the study (1956).

Mine

Name U3O8

(%) V2O5

(%) Approximate

Ratio Angle 0.70 2.60 4:1 Confusion 0.47 2.13 4:1 Evening Star 0.24 2.00 8:1 Marjorie Ann 0.26 1.37 5:1 Morning Star 0.13 1.80 14:1 New Yellow Spot 0.13 1.70 14:1 Sumner 0.07 1.79 12:1 Vista Grande 0.44 2.57 6:1 Wedge 0.38 1.68 4:1

Table 1 - Average grades mined through 1956.

Figure 3 shows some of the extensive exploration work completed by the USGS up through 1956 (modified from (Carter and Gualtieri, 1965, Plate 4). The small circles on the map indicate diamond drill holes. In all of the La Sal Creek Mineral Belt the USGS drilled a total of 505 holes with a total footage of 123,371 feet (37,603m) of drilling. The outline of the Lyons claim block has been superimposed on the map.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/545223/AlbaImg505142019.png

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/545223/AlbaImg605142019.jpg

Figure 3 - La Sal Creek area showing work completed by the USGS. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Ten surface grab rock samples were collected from the Lyons property in September 2018. The samples were sent to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for analysis. Figure 6.4 shows the locations of the samples within the Lyons claim block. Table 2 lists the UTM coordinates, uranium and vanadium assay results.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/545223/AlbaImg705142019.jpg

Figure 4 - Locations of samples collected September 26, 2018. (To view the full-size image, please click here)

Sample

Number East

UTM North

UTM U

ppm V

ppm V

% V2O5

Equivalent

% 320475 1196225 4274004 280 12750 1.275 2.28 320476 1196704 4274874 230 10150 1.015 1.81 320477 1196678 4274882 280 3740 0.374 0.67 320478 1197012 4274377 550 4040 0.404 0.72 320479 1197106 4274319 420 2960 0.296 0.53 320480 1198237 4275013 <50 3890 0.389 0.69 320481 1198140 4274995 110 2870 0.287 0.51 320482 1198094 4274949 <50 2020 0.202 0.36 320483 1198005 4274904 <50 4890 0.489 0.87 320484 1198065 4274946 <50 8570 0.857 1.53

Table 2 - Lyons surface sample assay results.

The transaction with Journey Exploration Inc. remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc and Certified Professional Geologist, who is a Qualified Person with respect to the Torado Vanadium & Uranium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

References

Carter, W. D. and Gualtieri, J. L., 1956, La Sal Creek Area, Montrose County, Colorado: U. S. Geological Survey Trace Element Investigation TEI-620, pp. 57-60.

Chenowith, William L., 1981, The Uranium-Vanadium Deposits of the Uravan Mineral Belt and Adjacent Areas, Colorado and Utah: New Mexico Geological Society Guidebook, 32nd Field Conference, Western Slope, Colorado.

About Alba Minerals Ltd.

Alba Minerals Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company with a diverse portfolio of projects and investments in North and South America. Alba is focused on the development of the following interests:

3,800,000 common share ownership interest in Noram Ventures Inc., a lithium exploration and development Company whose principal property hoests a 146,000,000 inferred resource in Clayton Valley Nevada.

The Quiron II Lithium Property consists of 2,421 hectares of prospective lithium exploration in the Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina. The Property is located approximately 12 km northeast from the Liberty One Lithium Corp. and 19 km from Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.'s Pocitos prospects.

The Chascha Norte property consists of 2,843 hectares of prospective lithium exploration in the Southeastern part of the Salar de Arizaro, Salta, Argentina in closest vicinity to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.'s and Lithium X's Arizaro lithium brine projects.

The Rainbow Canyon Gold Property consists of 417 hectares of prospective gold exploration in the Olinghouse mining district, in the Washoe County Nevada.

The Muddy Mountain property consists of 450.41 hectares of prospective lithium exploration in Muddy Mountains of Clark County, Nevada.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.albamineralsltd.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Sandy MacDougall"

Chairman & Director

Phone: (778) 999-2159

This news release contains projections and forward - looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Alba Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545223/Alba-Acquires-Torado-Vanadium-Uranium-Project-Lyons-Property-Highlight--9-Historic-MinesView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545223/Alba-Acquires-Torado-Vanadium-Uranium-Project-Lyons-Property-Highlight--9-Historic-Mines