Superior Gold Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

UNIT COSTS DECREASE UP TO 21% QUARTER OVER QUARTER

(In US Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, May 14, 2019 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. These documents will be posted on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

First Quarter Highlights:

Produced 22,474 ounces of gold, up 17% and 9%, respectively, from the first and fourth quarters of 2018

Sold 22,504 ounces of gold at total cash costs 1 of $1,145 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs 1 of $1,246 per ounce sold

of $1,145 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs of $1,246 per ounce sold Total cash costs decreased 7% and 21%, respectively, from the first and fourth quarters of 2018

All-in sustaining costs 1 decreased 12% and 21%, respectively, from the first and fourth quarters of 2018

decreased 12% and 21%, respectively, from the first and fourth quarters of 2018 Net income (loss) for the quarter of ($2.6) million or ($0.03) per share

Achieved cumulative production in excess of 215,000 ounces of gold since acquisition of the Plutonic Gold Operations

Maintained balance sheet strength with quarter ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $16.2 million

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "The focus in the first quarter was on improving operating and financial performance relative to 2018 and in particular relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. Consequently, we are pleased that the measures we put in place during the quarter had a positive impact on both our operating and financial results. One of the most important changes that we made was the appointment of Keith Boyle as Chief Operating Officer on April 1. Keith had spent six weeks at site in a consulting role prior to his appointment and was instrumental in directing the positive changes which occurred during the quarter.

Grade, particularly the underground stope grade, is the key driver of operating and financial performance. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, the grade of stope and development ore increased by more than 10%, the grade of surface material processed increased by almost 30%, and the grade of material milled increased by 18%. As a result, we saw improved financial performance both quarter over quarter and relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. We continue to focus on improving the underground stope grade and maximizing free cash flow generation. This improvement continued into the second quarter as the stope grade for April averaged more than 3.50 g Au/t (which is an increase of more than 25% compared to the first quarter).

We achieved a major milestone during the quarter when we surpassed cumulative production of 200,000 ounces of gold since we acquired the Plutonic Gold Operations in October 2016, reaching more than 215,000 ounces by quarter end. Subsequent to the quarter, we also announced an increase to both our reserves and resources at the Plutonic Gold Operations and therefore extended the mine life of the operations and demonstrated the longevity and strength of the mineralized system, particularly at Plutonic."

Summary of Financial and Operational Results:



Three months

ended March 31,

2019 Three months

ended December 31,

2018 Three months

ended March 31,

2018 All amounts in $ thousands

except where noted





Financial





Revenue 29,407 23,917 18,633 Cost of sales 30,960 31,054 20,011 General and administrative 973 978 1,542 Operating income (loss) (3,078) (8,616) (3,319) Income (loss) before taxes1 (3,108) (9,099) (8,515) Net income (loss)1 (2,585) (6,714) (5,575) Earnings (loss) per share –

basic and diluted1 (0.03) (0.07) (0.06) Adjusted net income

(loss)1,2 (2,622) (6,873) (2,172) Adjusted net income (loss)

per share – basic and

diluted1,2 (0.03) (0.07) (0.02) Cash from (used in)

operations 403 (374) (1,599) Cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 16,234 17,468 25,633 Weighted number of

common shares o/s – basic 96,502 95,752 95,669







Operational





Gold produced (ounces) 22,474 20,541 19,232 Gold sold (ounces)1 22,504 19,305 18,940 Realized price ($/ounce)1 1,305 1,237 1,331 Total cash costs

($/ounce)1,3 1,145 1,442 1,227 All-in sustaining costs

($/ounce) 1,3 1,246 1,577 1,421 Total ore milled (000's

tonnes) 415 451 344 Grade milled (g/t) 1.9 1.6 2.0 Gold recovery (%) 88 87 86

Plutonic Gold Operations

The Plutonic Gold Operations produced and sold 22,474 and 22,504 ounces of gold, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. Total cash costs1 of $1,145/ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs of $1,246/ounce were below the realized gold price1 of $1,305/ounce for the three-month period ending March 31, 2019. In comparison, 19,232 and 18,940 ounces of gold (including 4,968 ounces capitalized as Hermes pre-production ounces) were produced and sold, respectively for the first quarter of 2018. Total cash costs1 of $1,227/ounce sold were below the realized gold price1 of $1,331/ounce for the three-month period ending March 31, 2018. All-in sustaining costs1 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $1,421/ounce were above the realized gold price as a result of fewer ounces sold due to lower grades realized from underground operations in the quarter as well as the emphasis of feeding Hermes' pre-production tonnages through the mill.

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining cash costs1 decreased over the prior period primarily reflecting more ounces produced from the inclusion of the Hermes Gold Mine in operating results following the achievement of commercial production, along with an improvement in underground stope grade. All-in sustaining costs1 decreased from $1,421/ounce sold to $1,246/ounce sold due to lower total cash costs per ounce from the inclusion of Hermes, higher grades from underground stopes and lower general and administrative expenses. Lower general and administrative costs reflected lower compensation and consulting costs in 2019. The reduction stems from the finalization of senior management's short-term incentive compensation and higher consulting in the first three months of 2018 due to administrative projects, which did not reoccur in the first quarter of 2019. The Company generated net cash from operations after working capital changes of $403,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2019.

Exploration and Development Activities

During the first quarter, the Company's ongoing underground diamond drilling program continued with more than 14,100 metres completed. The underground program is focused on reserve and resource expansion and grade control. Grade control drilling is designed to provide additional information for stope design ahead of mining.

The Company is in the process of examining a number of open pit alternatives including processing material from Hermes, Hermes South and sources near the Plutonic Mine which includes potential expansions of some of the past-producing open pits, including Plutonic East. The initial economic analysis of a potential layback at the Plutonic East open pit has suggested superior returns may exist from pursuing this operation.

At the Company's 80% owned Hermes South project, a number of diamond drill holes were completed in order to provide samples for metallurgical testing. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company engaged in resource estimation, pit optimization, geotechnical studies, and permitting at Hermes South. The Company is currently assessing Hermes South and Hermes as a combined operation.

Outlook and Strategy

The Company intends to focus on re-establishing the Plutonic Gold Operations as a stable gold producer capable of producing at least 100,000 ounces of gold annually. To achieve this goal, the Company intends to focus on its growth strategy which includes:

Focus on mining to reserve grade within an updated Life of Mine Plan

Improve reconciliation between mined and reserve grade

Improve mining practices to minimize dilution and increase grade

Improve maintenance and equipment availability

Focus on open pit opportunities with the most optimal financial returns

With the Company's cash position and the ongoing cash from operations, the Company has the liquidity available to execute on its near-term growth and exploration strategy.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.









(1) Refer to Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the Company's MD&A for a description and calculation of these

measures (2) Adjusted net income/loss reflects the following: Net income/loss was adjusted to exclude specific items that are not

reflective of the underlying operations of the Company, including: loss on settlement of the contingent royalty payable to

Northern Star, the change in valuation of the warrant liability, and the associated impact on income taxes (3) For the three months ended March 31, 2018 excludes 4,968 ounces sold from Hermes pre-commercial production

