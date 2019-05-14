Successful Delineation at Mercedes Mine

Lupita and Diluvio Drill Results Include 30.4 m of 6.43 g/t Au

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce multiple new and high-grade intercepts from the expansion and delineation program active at the Company's 100%?owned Mercedes Mine, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Highlights of this ongoing drill program include:

New mineralized veins have been discovered at San Martin and Margarita, outlining a 3 km corridor with high potential for future discoveries (Figure 1)





Lupita vein extension drilling returned multiple intercepts including 3.9 m of 5.99 g/t Au & 40.75 g/t Ag and 2.9 m of 5.70 g/t Au & 56.00 g/t Ag (LP19-392D and LP19-390D)





Ongoing delineation program at Lupita intersected high-grade intercepts including 1.2 m of 10.75 g/t Au & 89.31 g/t Ag (UG-LP19-016)





Diluvio West delineation returns 30.4 m of 6.43 g/t Au & 11.91 g/t Ag including 4.4 m of 13.79 g/t Au & 21.93 g/t Ag (UG-DI19-056)

"Premier is very encouraged by the expansion of the Lupita – Diluvio resource areas, and the 3 km corridor that step?out exploration has identified", commented Stephen McGibbon, Executive Vice-President. "A high-grade intercept from the delineation program at Diluvio West validates our current resource model".

Mercedes is an underground gold and silver mine that exploits quartz veins and quartz-carbonate stockworks within a low-sulphidation epithermal system. The Mercedes trend is host to a series of high-grade sub-vertical veins with production to-date (2011-2018) of some 687,000 recovered ounces of gold (Figure 1). Four kilometres east of this main trend is an under-explored basin that hosts both the Lupita and Diluvio deposits. This corridor is attractive for future discoveries. The Lupita deposit has a 2018 P+P mineral reserve of 329 kt @ 4.42 g/t Au for 47 koz and the Diluvio deposit has a 2018 P+P mineral reserve is 2,055 kt @ 3.10 g/t Au for 205 koz. It is the Company's goal to convert a portion of Lupita and Diluvio resources to mineral reserves during the balance of 2019 and successfully explore for potential resource extensions.

Drilling has recently discovered favourable veining and mineralization in newly tested areas proximal to the Lupita – Diluvio deposits, to the west at San Martin and to the east at Margarita (Figure 1). An exploration campaign is currently testing both San Martin (600 m to the west) and Margarita (1.2 km to the east) where drill holes have recently discovered mineralized veins at a similar Lupita Vein host contact with assays pending on multiple holes. The two areas are approximately 3 km apart, and the target is still open to the east and west. The consistent intersection of the mineralized vein along the Lupita fault contact to the west of the Lupita resource makes this area a focus for continued exploration.

The Lupita discovery outcrop hosts a 3 m wide silicified vein of typical low-sulphidation epithermal textures and diagnostic green quartz. Lupita differs from the conventional sub-vertical veins found on the property by its flatter geometry along a north-dipping listric fault (25-45 degrees).

The Lupita Extension drill program, designed to expand the Lupita resource, was started early in 2019 to test the continuity of the vein to the west (Figure 2). The planned Phase 1 program included 18 drill holes with a 60 m spacing of which eight drill holes are now completed. Assay results presented in Table 1 show that the mineralized Lupita vein has been repeatedly crossed, with grades ranging from 1.09 g/t Au over 0.9 m at the periphery to 5.99 g/t Au over 3.9 m. A second phase of 6,000 m drilling will infill to a 30 m spacing, supporting the creation of Indicated mineral resources.

In addition, an underground Lupita Delineation program is focused on upgrading ounces of gold from the current resource. Highlights presented in Table 1 include high-grade intercepts that improved the grade x thickness of the zone (Figure 2). A portion of the underground program plan will also drill directly to the east of Lupita ore body.

Table 1 also summarizes results from the Diluvio underground delineation program. The ore at Diluvio is found within a stockwork system that is a unique host environment on the property. Recent structural compilation work and additional infill drilling has led to a more refined resource model and subsequent infill drilling remains very positive.

Five drill holes were part of an underground delineation program on the western part of Diluvio. UG-DI19-056, located within the heart of the zone, intersected a thick high-grade interval of 30.4 m of 6.43 g/t Au & 11.91 g/t Ag including 4.4 m of 13.79 g/t Au & 21.93 g/t Ag and 5.0 m of 12.58 g/t Au & 8.99 g/t Ag. This interval supports confidence in the high-grade core of Diluvio West. The other four drill holes tested the edge of the zone, and are still returning high?grade intercepts, including 8.7 m of 3.48 g/t Au and 188.82 g/t Ag (UG-DI19-055) and 1.3 m of 5.94 g/t Au and 327.00 g/t Ag (UG-DI19-054). The ongoing delineation program is designed to upgrade and possibly expand the mineral resource.

Table 1 – Highlights Intercepts Hole ID Target From

m To

m Length

m TrueWidth

m Au

g/t Ag

g/t LUPITA EXTENSION L19-388D Lupita Extension 197.7 200.2 2.6 2.4 4.96 62.59 L19-389D Lupita Extension 185.6 186.6 1.0 1.0 3.28 42.00 L19-390D Lupita Extension 176.6 179.6 3.0 2.9 5.70 56.00 L19-391D Lupita Extension 178.7 180.7 2.0 2.0 5.01 58.00 L19-392D Lupita Extension 181.8 185.8 4.0 3.9 5.99 40.75 Including Lupita Extension 184.2 185.8 1.6 1.5 12.41 90.25 L19-393D Lupita Extension 198.0 199.0 1.0 0.9 1.02 15.00 L19-394D Lupita Extension 198.5 202.0 2.6 2.4 1.12 12.25 Hole ID Target From

m To

m Length

m True Width

m Au

g/t Ag

g/t LUPITA DELINEATION UG-LP19-016 Lupita Delineation 118.0 136.3 18.3 1.2 10.75 89.31 UG-LP19-017 Lupita Delineation 45.4 60.8 19.2 4.7 2.87 45.75 Including Lupita Delineation 45.4 50.2 4.8 2.2 6.20 118.31 UG-LP19-019 Lupita Delineation 26.8 29.7 2.9 1.6 5.50 70.05 UG-LP19-023 Lupita Delineation 44.0 56.2 12.2 2.1 4.28 42.63 Including Lupita Delineation 47.1 50.1 3.1 0.9 8.64 75.43 DILUVIO DELINEATION UG-DI19-052 Diluvio West 130.8 132.3 1.5 - 3.15 89.00 UG-DI19-053 Diluvio West 23.9 25.2 1.3 - 5.94 327.00 UG-DI19-054 Diluvio West 11.9 15.0 3.1 - 3.84 34.73 UG-DI19-055 Diluvio West 31.8 40.5 8.7 - 3.48 188.82 UG-DI19-056 Diluvio West 65.9 71.8 5.8 - 8.06 13.49

Diluvio West 94.1 124.5 30.4 - 6.43 11.91 Including Diluvio West 98.3 102.7 4.4 - 13.79 21.93 And Diluvio West 118.0 123.0 5.0 - 12.58 8.99

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43 - 101. Mercedes assay results are from core samples sent to ALS Chemex, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory in Lima (Peru) or Vancouver (Canada), for preparation and analysis utilizing both fire assay and ICP methods. For a complete description of Mercedes's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the technical report for the Mercedes Mine dated April 18, 2018 (effective date December 31, 2017), entitled "Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico."

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer with a respected exploration and development pipeline of high-quality precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines - South Arturo and Mercedes - as well as mine development opportunities at McCoy-Cove in Nevada and Hardrock in Ontario.

Table 2 – Collar coordinates UTM Project Hole ID North

m East

m Elevation

m Azimuth Dip NAD 27 ZONE 12 Mercedes L19-388D 551625 3360094 1304 136 -66 Mercedes L19-389D 551626 3360094 1304 155 -72 Mercedes L19-390D 551626 3360094 1304 190 -68 Mercedes L19-391D 551587 3360126 1294 177 -65 Mercedes L19-392D 551587 3360126 1294 187 -75 Mercedes UG-LP18-016 551695 3360158 1104 216 6 Mercedes UG-LP18-017 551696 3360158 1104 225 -1 Mercedes UG-LP18-019 551695 3360158 1104 208 -11 Mercedes UG-LP18-023 551700 3360158 1105 150 -1 Mercedes UG-DI19-053 552017 3360622 1051 187 -63 Mercedes UG-DI19-054 552017 3360622 1051 170 -44 Mercedes UG-DI19-055 552017 3360622 1051 155 -63 Mercedes UG-DI19-056 552016 3360624 1050 213 -53

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, timing of geological reports and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Ltd.