Equinox Gold Pours First Gold at its Aurizona Gold Mine and Receives License to Operate

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has poured first gold at its Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil.

"Pouring first gold at Aurizona is a significant milestone for the Company and the result of the hard work and dedication of the Equinox Gold team and our contractors," commented Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold. "That we accomplished this milestone with no lost-time injuries is another important achievement for the Aurizona team."

The Company has also received its License to Operate, the final operating permit for Aurizona, from the Maranhão State Environmental Agency (SEMA).

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

