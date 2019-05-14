Ridgestone Appoints Mr. Benjamin Asuncion to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, May 14, 2019 - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Asuncion to the Company's Board of Directors.

Over the past decade, Mr. Asuncion has accumulated extensive experience in the capital markets and the natural resources sector. From 2017 through 2019, Mr. Asuncion has held senior management or director roles with a number of public companies throughout the mining, healthcare, technology and life sciences sectors. From 2007 through 2016, Mr. Asuncion was with Haywood Securities Inc., a privately-owned Canadian sell-side brokerage firm, as a research analyst covering mining companies from exploration through to production. During his tenure at Haywood, he was involved in a number of sectors including oil and gas, technology and telecom, in addition to his core focus on mining. Prior to joining Haywood, Benjamin was involved in the management of an endowment fund at Simon Fraser University (SFU). Mr. Asuncion holds a Bachelor of Business degree from SFU with concentrations in finance, accounting and management science.

Erwin Wong, Ridgestone's Board Director and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are excited and fortunate to welcome Ben to our Board of Directors. His wealth of capital markets experience in the mining sector on the research, valuation, and investment side significantly complements the skill set of our existing board members. We look forward to his valuable input and advice in the exciting development of our Rebeico gold-copper project in Mexico."

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Taipei and Vancouver, B.C. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

For further information, please contact:

Erwin Wong, CFO & Director

Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Telephone: 604-377-8758

