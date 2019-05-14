Pan Global Announces First Drill Results from the Aguilas Project in Spain

High Grade Intersects Include 22.15% PbEq or 815 g/t AgEq

Vancouver, May 14, 2019 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first exploration drill program at the Águilas Project in Spain. The company completed 20 wide-spaced drill holes for a total of 2,944 metres in April 2019. This includes 13 drill holes along 4.1 kilometres of the Zumajo Pb-Zn-Ag trend and 7 drill holes along a 5.2 kilometre segment of the Torrubia Cu trend. This is the first drilling on these targets with high metal grades intersected in several drill holes.

Tim Moody, President and CEO, states: "These are encouraging results for the first drill holes in the Aguilas Project. We believe the exploration potential remains significant given the wide spacing and shallow depth of the drill holes completed to date. The drill holes on the Zumajo trend show that the high grade Pb, Zn and Ag mineralization extends beyond the historical mine workings and remains open in all directions."

On the Zumajo trend, significant drill results are reported along approximately 1.5 km of strike extending from the San Juan, San Rafael and Dos Centimos mine workings, open down dip and along strike. This includes high grade polymetallic mineralization (Pb, Zn, Ag ± Cu, Au) within an 8 to 20m wide, steeply dipping zone of multi-stage breccia and veins. High grade intervals include up to 16.85% Pb, 1.9% Zn, 85 g/t Ag (22.15% PbEq or 815 g/t AgEq) over 0.6 metres (drill hole VAC-006). The drilling also indicates that Pb and Ag mineralization near the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings is open along strike and at depth.

The drill holes on the Torrubia trend include 40-90 metre wide intervals of intense multi-stage breccia and hematite-quartz-carbonate alteration. The breccia is anomalous in Cu in each drill hole. The best grades include 2.65% Cu, 125ppm Co and 3 g/t Ag (2.76% CuEq) over 0.8m and 1.65% Cu, 240ppm Co and 2.1 g.t Ag (2.05% CuEq) over 0.7m in the northernmost drill hole, TOR-001. Copper appears to increase to the North where the target remains open and untested. Recent exploration has also extended the Torrubia trend a further 4 km to the south, giving a total strike length of 16 km.

Drilling highlights:

VAC-002: 17.5m @ 1.66% Pb and 8.5 g/t Ag, including 8.5m @ 3.38% Pb, 0.11% Zn, 0.02% Cu, 17.3 g/t Ag (includes 0.9m @ 5.14% Pb, 0.12% Zn, 0.02% Cu, 34.8 g/t Ag and 1.3m @ 14.85% Pb, 0.11% Zn, 0.04% Cu, 67.1g/t Ag)

VAC-005: 15.3m @ 0.88% Pb, 0.27% Zn, 6.2 g/t Ag, including 7.85m @ 1.68% Pb, 0.48% Zn, 10.2 g/t Ag (includes 0.85m @ 0.93% Pb, 3.22% Zn, 16.5 g/t Ag and 1.9m @ 6.05% Pb, 29.8 g/t Ag)

VAC-006: 17.7m @ 0.84% Pb, 0.48% Zn, 5.1 g/t Ag, including 8.6m @ 1.72% Pb, 0.94% Zn, 0.15% Cu, 10.2 g/t Ag, (includes 0.6m @ 16.85% Pb, 1.9% Zn, 0.08% Cu, 85.1 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au and 1.6m @ 1.18% Pb, 1.9% Zn, 0.07% Cu, 7.3 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au)

ZUM-003: 9.2m @ 2.4% Pb and 9.4 g/t Ag, including 3.4m @ 5.55% Pb, 16.4 g/t Ag

TOR-001: 16m @ 0.30% Cu, 30.5ppm Co, 0.6 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au , including 0.8m @ 2.65% Cu, 125ppm Co, 3 g/t Ag, 0.004 g/t Au and 0.7m @ 1.85% Cu, 240ppm Co, 2.1 g/t Ag, 0.02 g/t Au; 0.7m @ 0.55 g/t Au

Mr Moody added: "The next round of drilling on the Zumajo trend will focus on further testing the continuity, grade and extent of the polymetallic mineralization. The drilling on the Torrubia trend shows the breccia is anomalous in copper over several kilometres of strike and provides an indication of a potentially strong mineralized system, with drill hole TOR-001 demonstrating potential for high copper grades. We have applied for access to drill test the northern extension of the Torrubia trend where the strongest and widest soil copper anomaly is located."

About the Aguilas Project

The Aguilas project covers more than 16,000 hectares in northern Andalucia, Spain. Exploration to-date has focussed on major fault structures cutting the Pedroches Batholith. This includes Pb Zn Ag mineralization along the >20 km long Northwest oriented Zumajo historical Pb Ag mine trend and hematite-dominant iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style mineralization along the >10 km long Northeast oriented Torrubia trend. None of the targets have been drill tested previously.

In 2018, soil sampling along a 5 km section of the Zumajo trend delineated two large lead-zinc-silver targets. Surface sampling returned very high values up to 8.9% Pb, 0.97% Zn, 17.5g/t Ag and 672ppm Cu in soils and up to >20% Pb, 20.7% Zn, 235g/t Ag and 12.75% Cu in rock grab samples from mine dumps and occasional outcrop. The historical mine workings along the trend are mainly shallow, with the deepest shaft being approximately 120m depth. The mines operated from the late 1800's to 1958.

Exploration by the company in 2017 and 2018 resulted in the definition of two large copper anomalies on the Torrubia copper trend at Torrubia and Cerro Aguila, with up to 0.69% Cu in soils and up to 28% Cu, 33% Fe, 1.7g/t Au, 15.5g/t Ag and 0.13% Co in rock grab samples.

Drilling commenced in September 2018 designed to provide the first test of the polymetallic and IOCG targets, and provide information on the geology and style of mineralization. New exploration on the Torrubia trend in 2019 suggests the structure extends a further 4 km to the South giving a potential total strike length of approximately 16 km with further exploration required. The majority of the Aguilas Project has not yet been explored, including several areas still under mineral rights application.

Drill results are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2. Drill hole collar information provided in Table 3. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Zumajo trend

A total of 13 drill holes were completed along a 4.2 km section of the >20 km long Zumajo trend testing a combination of Pb-Zn-Ag soil geochemistry, IP anomalies and down-dip or along strike from the historical mine workings at San Juan, San Rafael, San Luis and San Cayetano (Figure 2). High grade Pb, Zn, Ag ± Cu mineralization was encountered in several drill holes along approximately 1.5 km of strike extending from the historical mine workings at San Juan, San Rafael and Dos Centimos. High Pb ± Ag grades were also encountered along strike from the San Luis and San Cayetano mine workings. The mineralization extends from surface and is open along strike and down-dip at both areas associated with multi-stage breccia, vein and stock work. This includes coarse grained galena, pale sphalerite, chalcopyrite and chalcocite. Fracturing, veining and quartz, carbonate, clay and weak hematite alteration increases approaching the Pb-Zn-Ag mineralization and chlorite-sericite-epidote alteration more peripheral.

Scope exists to considerably extend the high grade polymetallic mineralization on the Zumajo trend at depth and along strike. Average distance between drill holes is currently approximately 415m. Distances of 450 to 680m separates the highest grade intercepts in drill holes VAC-002, 005 and 006. A gap of >1.1km with very little exploration separates hole VAC-006 to the nearest drill hole to the East at San Luis.

Torrubia trend

The first phase of drilling included 4 drill holes over approximately 800m of strike in the south of the Torrubia target and 3 drill holes over approximately 360m of strike at the Cerro Aguilas target. The drill holes show intense IOCG-style hematite-quartz-carbonate hydrothermal alteration and multistage breccia over widths of 40 to 90 metres and surrounded by a broader zone of chlorite-sericite-hematite alteration. The breccia contains anomalous levels of Cu ± Co, Ag and Au in each drill hole. High copper grades are confirmed over narrow intervals in drill hole TOR-001.

Drill holes TOR-001, TOR-002 and TOR-003 show increasing copper down-hole before being truncated by a post-mineral fault, suggesting the full width of the copper mineralization has not been intersected (Figure 3). The results show copper increasing at depth and towards the North where the structure continues un-tested for a further 5 km. Access is awaited to test the strongest and widest soil copper anomaly extending approximately 1.7 km north of hole TOR-001.

The drill holes on the Cerro Aguilas target returned anomalous levels of copper (100's ppm to 0.33% Cu) in the breccia. The widest breccia intervals were encountered at Cerro Aguilas and appears to widen towards the intersection with the Zumajo trend. The results do not explain the source of the high copper grades found in boulders at surface.

Table 1 - Zumajo drill results summary

Hole_ID From

(m) To

(m) Int.

(m) Pb

% Zn

% Ag

g/t Cu

% Au

g/t PbEq

% AgEq

g/t Comment ZUM001 21.4 42 20.6



1.1









ZUM002 64 73 9 0.98 <0.01 3.9 <0.01 <0.01 1.12 42

including 64.8 67.4 2.6 3.02 0.01 9.3 0.01 <0.01 3.33 125

ZUM003 76.2 92.5 16.3 1.37 0.01 2.2 <0.01 <0.01 1.57 59 incl. halo

78 87.2 9.2 2.4 0.01 9.4 0.01 0.01 2.71 102

including 79 82.4 3.4 5.5 <0.01 16.4 0.01 0.01 5.99 225

including 85.4 86 0.6 2.2 <0.01 18.1 0.01 <0.01 2.74 103

ZUM004 Weakly anomalous Pb (maximum 2m @ 0.3% Pb from 56.0m)

ZUM005 Weakly anomalous Pb (maximum 1.4m @ 0.11% Pb from 64.0m)

ZUM006 138.1 144.6 6.5 0.58 0.01 4.5 0.01 <0.01 0.74 28

including 138.1 139 0.9 2.04 0.01 20.8 <0.01 <0.01 2.64 99

ZUM007 No significant results

VAC001 100.15 105.85 5.7 0.19 0.15 5.4 0.04 <0.01 0.69 26 Mine tunnel - Low recovery VAC002 166 183.5 17.5 1.66 0.06 8.5 0.01 <0.01 2.01 76 incl. halo

169 177.5 8.5 3.38 0.11 17.3 0.02 <0.01 4.06 152

including 170 170.9 0.9 5.14 <0.01 34.8 0.01 <0.01 6.14 230

including 173.7 175 1.3 14.85 0.11 67.1 0.03 <0.01 16.91 634

VAC003 122.8 134.1 11.3 0.2 0.5 3.6 <0.01 <0.01 1.03 39

VAC004 Abandoned in mine workings. Hole ends in 2.62% Pb, 0.22% Zn, 11 g/t Ag

VAC005 51 66.3 15.3 0.88 0.27 6.2 0.01 <0.01 1.48 55 incl. halo

57.15 65 7.85 1.68 0.48 10.2 0.02 <0.01 2.7 101

including 57.15 58 0.85 0.93 3.22 16.5 0.04 <0.01 6.16 231

including 60.1 62 1.9 6.05 0.08 29.8 0.03 <0.01 7.06 265

VAC006 59.3 77 17.7 0.84 0.48 5.1 0.08 <0.01 1.94 73 incl. halo

66.6 75.2 8.6 1.72 0.94 10.2 0.15 0.01 3.86 145

including 67 67.6 0.6 16.85 1.89 85.1 0.08 0.01 22.15 831

including 73.6 75.2 1.6 1.18 2.04 7.3 0.07 0.03 4.62 173



Note: AgEq and PbEq Metal prices used: Lead US$0.9 per pound, Zinc US$1.3 per pound, Copper US$2.90 per pound, Silver US$15 per ounce, Gold US$1275 per ounce. Assumed 100% recovery.

Table 2 - Torrubia drill results summary

Hole_ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Co

(%) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) CuEq

(%) TOR001 90 106 16 0.3 30.5 0.6 0.05 0.36 including 91.15 91.95 0.8 2.65 127 3 0.04 2.76 including 100.4 101.1 0.7 1.85 240 2.1 0.02 2.05 TOR002 63.1 70.5 7.4 0.14 16.3 0.4 0.01 0.16 TOR003 No significant results TOR004 54.3 59 4.7 0.17 40 0.3 0.02 0.22 CDA001 Weakly anomalous Cu (maximum 0.35m @ 0.12% Cu from 58.70m) CDA001 Weakly anomalous Pb (maximum 1m @ 0.19% Pb from 81.0m ) CDA002 Weakly anomalous Cu (maximum 0.4m @ 0.33% Cu, 138ppm Co from 73.2m) CDA003 No Significant results

Note: CuEq Metal prices used: Copper US$2.90 per pound, Silver US$15 per ounce, Gold US$1275 per ounce, Cobalt US$20.0 per pound. Assumed 100% recovery.

Table 3 - Drill hole collar information

Hole_ID Easting 1 Northing 1 Z (m) Azimuth

True (o) Dip

(o) Length

(m) ZUM001 377185 4238618 792.70 220 -50 104.7 ZUM002 377129 4238699 779.41 220 -60 141.5 ZUM003 376561 4239213 751.94 220 -60 119.8 ZUM004 376817 4238945 761.94 220 -70 147.7 ZUM005 376147 4239528 742.96 220 -65 146.5 ZUM006 376663 4239183 754.54 220 -65 176.8 ZUM007 377053 4238745 778.05 220 -65 141.3 VAC001 374704 4240683 738.47 215 -65 135.3 VAC002 374769 4240719 743.81 215 -60 224 VAC003 373965 4241137 712.51 210 -60 159.9 VAC004 374336 4240870 730.91 210 -60 44.6 VAC005 374337 4240871 730.87 210 -70 83.3 VAC006 375296 4240292 741.90 220 -60 122.7 TOR001 373603 4246593 650.20 120 -60 151.5 TOR002 373611 4246588 650.40 120 -45 88.2 TOR003 373525 4246568 644.00 130 -60 189.3 TOR004 373110 4245978 643.56 130 -60 181.4 CDA001 370703 4242288 697.92 130 -60 160.5 CDA002 370923 4242568 724.96 130 -50 193.4 CDA003 370870 4242523 715.94 130 -65 231.1

1 coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM30N







Figure 1 - Drill hole locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/44724_cb690dc7d4e1d89e_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Zumajo Long section (approximately 4.2km)



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/44724_cb690dc7d4e1d89e_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Cross section TOR001, 002 and 003



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/44724_cb690dc7d4e1d89e_003full.jpg

QA/QC

Drilling was subcontracted to an independent drilling company. Typically, all holes were collared in PQ to approximately 10m and continued in HQ. All drill hole collar positions were surveyed using a Differential GPS Leica 900 with centimetric precision. The trajectory of each borehole was surveyed using a Mag Cruiser Sensor Module SM1 series 1801. Core was logged and processed at PGZs secure core storage facility at Villanueva de Cordoba. Average core recovery for the program was 88%, ranging from 95% to 53% (low recoveries were experienced in several holes after intersecting historic underground mine workings). Nominal sample size was 1m (0.5m-1.5m) in prospective lithologies and 2m intervals in unaltered non mineralized material. Samples were half core and competent drill core was cut using a bench water cooled diamond saw, and fractured unconsolidated material was manually split. Core was photographed before and after cutting. Samples were hand delivered to the ALS Sample preparation facility in Seville, Spain and crushed and pulverised using method CRU-31, SPL-22Y, PUL-31 protocol. Samples were analysed in the ALS analytical facility in Loughrea Ireland using ICP-AES 4 acid digest, ME-ICP61, Au-ICP22 (50g Fire assay) and over grade samples re-analysed using atomic absorption spectrometry (OG). Quarter core duplicates were inserted at a frequency of 1 per 50 samples and Certified reference materials inserted at a frequency of 1 per 30 samples. No notable issues were observed with the duplicates or standards, however local issues were observed between drill hole recovery and grade where ground was highly fractured or historic mine workings were intersected. All sample reject and pulp material and remaining half and unsampled core is stored at the PGZ warehouse.

Qualified Person

Robert Baxter (FAusIMM), a Director of Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Baxter is not independent of the Company.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

