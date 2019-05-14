Currie Receives Rossland Drilling Approval

Toronto, May 14, 2019 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received approval of its Notice of Work Permit application. This will enable the Company to commence drilling at the Rossland Gold Project in southern British Columbia.

Work by the company to date, has included an extensive document review of all exploration data within the Rossland Gold Camp including:

the historic, high grade Rossland mines (Le Roi, War Eagle and Centre Star Mines) that produced over 2.7mozs gold between 1894 and 1941 and

more recent historical exploration activities within the package that identified extensions to the historical mines through detailed geological mapping, geophysics and diamond drilling (Figure 1).

From the review, Currie identified 3 initial drill targets (Figure 1) which have been the subject of recent exploration by Currie in the form of a drone magnetic survey and re-processing of historic VLF-EM geophysics. This recent work, coupled with substantial historic information, has built target confidence through multiple anomaly data layering. (Refer: Press Release - Rossland Project Update 2019-03-04).

Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented;

"The work done by our exploration team has identified significant iron rich anomalies commonly associated with the known gold mineralisation mined at Rossland. We are now in a position where drilling is the next step to bring new life to the Rossland Gold Camp."

Mr Griffiths further commented, "We remain committed to working closely with the Rossland community and other stake holders to ensure any impacts will be minimised through consultation and discussion."





About the Rossland Gold Project

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia. The Currie package surrounds most of the Rossland mines that produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71,000 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada and delivering responsible exploration outcomes that meet shareholder expectations and provide community opportunities. The company is currently focussed on the Rossland Gold Project in British Columbia.

Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose, a Qualified Person.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

