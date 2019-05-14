92 Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Mr. Darren L. Smith as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2019 - 92 Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: NTY) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9G2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Mr. Smith has served as Project Manager for exploration of the Company's Quebec properties since 2017, and further as a member of the Company's Board of Advisors since July 2018.

As a registered Professional Geologist with the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec, Mr. Smith has over thirteen (13) years of experience in the mineral exploration industry and holds a master's degree in Geology from Carleton University in Ottawa. Darren currently works out of Quebec City, QC, as a Senior Geologist and Project Manager with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and has worked on a variety of projects and commodities throughout his career, including carbonatite complexes and associated rare metals (tantalum, niobium, scandium), rare earth elements (REEs), lithium pegmatite, graphite, phosphate, fluorspar, uranium, cobalt, as well as base and precious metals.

Darren's experience spans high-level project management, including program design and implementation, technical reporting, land management, community engagement, and corporate disclosure. He has provided technical oversight for PEA, PFS, and FS level project advancement and has setup and monitored complex metallurgical programs for various commodities.

Throughout his career, Mr. Smith has developed an in-depth experience in the Junior mineral exploration industry, including the consultation, engagement, and dialogue with high-level representatives of various provincial governments, industry leaders, communities, and indigenous groups. This has led to numerous speaking engagements at several academic and industry workshops, and conferences throughout his career. In addition to his public speaking engagements, through his academic and industry collaborations, Mr. Smith has authored numerous international and peer reviewed publications throughout his career.

Company President & CEO Adrian Lamoureux comments: "We are delighted to have Darren joining the Company as Vice President of Exploration. Darren brings a considerable level of experience and expertise to our team and has played an integral role in the recent consolidation of the Company's land position at Corvette-FCI through the recent Option Agreement with Osisko Mining. We are very excited for this year's summer programs and the team we have in place. We are also well positioned for discovery with a land package that borders the Mythril Property held by Midland Exploration and their high-grade Cu-Au-Mo Ag discovery."

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties (i.e. Mythril) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties (i.e. FCI or Corvette).

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective properties that position it strongly for the worlds continuing shift to high tech and green technologies including base and precious metals, and lithium.

The Company's primary assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (under Option from Osisko Mining for 75% interest) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The properties are contiguous and host significant gold-copper-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Tyrone-T9 Prospect with 1.15% Cu over 2.1 m in channel sampling, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC, the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC, and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, President & CEO at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@92resources.com or visit www.92resources.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

