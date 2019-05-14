Blackrock Gold Appoints Andrew Pollard as Chief Executive Officer and Director

Vancouver, May 14, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. ("Blackrock" or the "Company") (TSXV: BRC) is pleased to announce that Andrew Pollard has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He replaces Greg Schifrin in the position who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Company thanks him and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

For nearly fifteen years, Andrew Pollard has established himself as a sought-after management consultant within the mining industry. Mr. Pollard founded the Mining Recruitment Group Ltd (MRG) in 2006 and has amassed a "Who's Who" network in the mining & finance world, leveraging his personal relationships to help shape what have become some of the most prominent and successful resource companies. In a sector where management is crucial, he has served as a trusted advisor to exploration companies and producers ranging in size from seed round through to over $100 billion in market capitalization.

Andrew Pollard, CEO, stated, "Blackrock's Silver Cloud project, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold target, is situated within the Northern Nevada Rift, one of the richest gold districts on the planet. Limited drilling by Teck and subsequently Placer nearly two decades ago resulted in multiple high-grade gold drill intercepts that have yet to be followed up on. Despite trying times in the resource space, Nevada remains a hotbed of activity both for discovery and acquisitions. My expertise in the resource space is focused on building world-class management teams and experience dictates that quality assets like the Silver Cloud tend to attract quality management teams. My role here is to leverage my extensive network to source and build a management team capable of advancing this project and driving shareholder value."

Further to the appointment, BRC has granted 750,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Pollard. The options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of 5 years.

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Schifrin has also voluntarily surrendered 750,000 stock options granted to him on May14, 2018 at $0.12. These Stock options granted to him are now cancelled effective immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard

Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Telephone :604-817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

