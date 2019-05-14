Captor Capital Announces Availability of Updated Investor Presentation

TORONTO, May 14, 2019 - Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; USOTC: CPTRF; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA;), ("Captor" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis investment company, is pleased to announce that a new investor presentation will be available on the Company website as of 9:00 a.m. today, May 14. The updated presentation is being released in conjunction with Captor’s appearance at the Cannacord Genuity Cannabis Conference in New York City at 9:20 a.m.



To view the presentation please visit captorcapital.com

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. A vertically integrated cannabis company, Captor provides recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers via its leading brands and dispensary locations. Captor owns and operates advanced growing facilities which produce consistent high-quality contaminant free marijuana for its customers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods for consumption. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Monterey. The Company also owns Mellow Extracts, a highly regarded producer of cannabis extracts based in Costa Mesa, CA.

