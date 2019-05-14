Northern Graphite Engages Strategic Advisor

Ottawa, May 14, 2019 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQX: NGPHF) (the "Company") announces that it has engaged Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. ("RCKS") to act as its strategic and financial advisor. RCKS will assist the Company in evaluating and pursuing alternatives for maximizing shareholder value including identifying potential sources of financing and/or corporate partners needed to move the Bissett Creek graphite project forward.

Gregory Bowes, CEO, commented that: "While the supply/demand outlook for graphite is compelling and the Bissett Creek project has good economics even at currently depressed prices, investor interest in the sector has been low for some time which has severely impacted the Company's valuation. The experience and expertise of RCKS will greatly assist the Company in evaluating strategic options for maximizing shareholder value given the current environment."

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian development company with a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite deposit which is located in the southern part of Canada with ready access to labour, supplies, equipment and concentrate transportation. The Company has completed a full FS, a PEA which includes a Phase 2 expansion, and has secured its major mining permit. Northern intends to start production at a realistic level to minimize capital costs and the risk associated with introducing a new source of supply into the market. Production will then be expanded as the market grows. The percentage of large/XL flake graphite in the Bissett Creek deposit is one of the highest in the industry which will enable the Company to focus on high margin and value added industrial markets, mainly in the US and Europe.

About Red Cloud Klondike Strike

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. is an exempt market dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select mining companies. The Red Cloud Klondike Strike team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 100 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud Klondike Strike team uses its global network of mining and capital markets professionals and extensive in-house experience in the many facets of the mining business to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

For additional information, please contact: Gregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44779