Cartier Cuts 5.0 g/t Au over 5.1 m in Zone 3E at Chimo Mine

VAL-D’OR, May 14, 2019 - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") reports drill results grading 5.0 g/t Au over 5.1 m in the Zone 3E of the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or (FIGURE).

An intersection grading 23.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 7.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within a broader section of 8.4 m grading 2.5 g/t Au, were also obtained within Zone 3E. As well, 30 m north, an intersection grading 11.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m, included within a broader section of 34.4 m grading 1.1 g/t Au, were also obtained within Zone 2B.

« These results, which are situated at a depth of 450 m, indicate that a new potential for gold mineralization could develop at depth along Zone 3E and located only 100 m from the underground infrastructures » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

The details of the new results received from the laboratory are as follows:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au

(g/t) Gold Zone Gold Structure CH19-51AE 602.3 603.0 0.7 13.9 3E 3 Incl. within 597.9 603.0 5.1 5.0 CH19-51A 596.0 597.0 1.0 7.1 Incl. within 594.2 601.0 8.4 2.5 CH19-50 457.3 458.3 1.0 23.7 CH19-51W 567.0 568.0 1.0 11.8 2B 2 Incl. within 551.0 585.4 34.4 1.1

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined. The Company is currently building wireframes for the 24 mineralized zones and existing infrastructure of the former Chimo Mine in order to determine the dimensions of each mineralized zone as accurately as possible.

Current Phase III drilling is focussed on expanding the dimensions of gold-bearing Zones 5NE, 5M4 and 6N1 as they are proximal to existing mine infrastructures.

Chimo Mine Project Highlights

The Chimo Mine produced 379,012 ounces of gold (MERN DV 85-05 to DV-97-01).

Cartier owns 100% interests of the property.

Year-round access by road, proximal to 6 custom mills.

Gold mineralized material was mined intermittently from 14 zones by 3 different producers.

Mine infrastructure consists of a network of drifts distributed on 19 levels, connected by a 3-compartment shaft 965 m deep. The headframe and surface facilities were dismantled in 2008 but the electrical line and the sand pit are still present.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government. In 2018, the Fraser Institute again ranked Quebec as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness.

Cartier Investment Highlights

The Corporation has a strong cash position with over $6.0M in the bank and important corporate and institutional investors including Agnico Eagle Mines, JP Morgan UK and the Quebec investment funds.

Cartier’s strategy is to focus on gold projects that have an exploration potential for rapid expansion.

The Corporation holds a portfolio of exploration projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec – one of the most prolific mining regions in the world - the commodity focus is gold.

The Corporation is focused on advancing its four key projects through drill programs. All of these projects were acquired at very reasonable valuations over the past few years. All of them are drill-ready with targets identified similar to the deposits that have been outlined on each project.

Phases I and II, carried out by Cartier on the Chimo Mine project, consisted of 109 holes for a total of 49,140 m. This work demonstrated the continuity of the main 5B and 5M gold zones beneath the existing mining infrastructures, explored the extensions of 20 gold zones peripheral to the main zones and further explored the extensions of the 8 prioritized gold zones; which led to the discovery of Zone 5NE as well as to expand the potential of Zones 6N1 and 5M4.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1,000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice-President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69f67f6c-e97e-4e3c-a04e-49e0fe70b7d8