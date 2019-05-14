Former Syrah Graphite Processing Expert Sandio Pereira Joins Lomiko Board of Advisors

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTCQB: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Sandio Pereira, the former Processing Manager for the world’s biggest graphite mine, the Balama Project owned by Syrah Resources of Australia, has joined the Lomiko Board of Advisors as Lomiko moves toward establishing a Pre-economic Assessment.

“We are very honoured to have Mr. Pereira identify the La Loutre Project as having world class potential and provide his expertise and contacts to help move the project forward,” stated A. Paul Gill, CEO.

Mr. Pereira has recognized North American projects may have good potential based on recent comments by US Senator Lisa Murkowski in her keynote address at the Benchmark Minerals Conference in New York in which she states:

“The significance of foreign oil dependence is widely understood, but our foreign mineral dependence is equally – if not more – serious. Last year [the United States] imported at least 50 percent of 48 minerals, including 100 percent of 18 of them. That should worry everyone, particularly because it is happening at the same time that demand, for everything from graphite and lithium to cobalt and nickel, is about to skyrocket…. I have introduced the American Mineral Security Act, a bipartisan bill that takes a comprehensive approach to rebuilding our domestic mineral supply chain. Unless we take significant steps, we’re at risk of ceding major economic drivers to other countries.”

Mr. Pereira is a Project Manager with a Master’s Degree in Mining, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with extensive experience as a Process Engineer. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering, implementation, commissioning, ramp up, industrial operations, marketing and product development for mining companies in graphite including the development of spherical graphite for application in lithium-ion batteries. Mr. Pereira was a crucial member of the Syrah team as the company raised $150 million to start move the project forward to production and operation.

