Pivit Announces Strategic Review

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2019 - Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (FWB:P11)(the "Company" or "Pivit") advises that it intends to conduct an immediate strategic review with the objective to maximize value on behalf of shareholders of the Company's publicly-traded business (the "Strategic Review").
Among other possibilities, the Strategic Review will examine potential opportunities in the cannabis, CBD/hemp and mining sectors.
The Corporation cautions that this Strategic Review does represent any declaration concerning a change of business. In addition, the Strategic Review may not result in any change to the operations or existing nature of the Company as a mining entity. Furthermore, the Company advises that it has not signed any binding or non-binding agreements of any nature nor entered into any formal discussions regarding a potential transaction.
The Corporation advises that it may engage external advisors with respect to the Strategic Review and looks forward to updating shareholders as the Strategic Review progresses.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
