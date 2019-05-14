Menü Artikel
Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors

14.05.2019  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2019 -  Turquoise Hill Resources today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 13, 2019 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill Resources. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 14, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill Resources until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Alan Chirgwin

1,501,650,035

86.33%

237,748,967

13.67%

James W. Gill

1,348,945,867

77.55%

390,453,135

22.45%

R. Peter Gillin

1,334,830,534

76.74%

404,568,468

23.26%

Stephen Jones

1,553,763,247

89.33%

185,635,755

10.67%

Ulf Quellmann

1,706,694,031

98.12%

32,704,971

1.88%

Russel C. Robertson

1,301,917,253

74.85%

437,481,749

25.15%

Maryse Saint-Laurent

1,298,586,450

74.66%

440,812,552

25.34%

 

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

About Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill (TRQ: TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ) is an international mining company focused on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in southern Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; the remaining 34% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turquoise-hill-announces-results-of-voting-for-directors-300850007.html

SOURCE Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.



Contact
Investors and Media: Roy McDowall, +1 604-648-3934, roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com, Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe
