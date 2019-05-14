Publication of Prospectus Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange Expected on May 21, 2019

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and not a prospectus and not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or to acquire, securities in any jurisdiction, including in or into the United States, Israel, Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa.



Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement other than solely on the basis of information that is contained in the prospectus published by the Company (“Prospectus”) in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (“LSE”).







VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2019 -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM: TSX-V) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”), a Canadian focused gold development company that owns the high-grade Madsen Gold Project (“Madsen” or the “Project”) in Red Lake, Ontario, is pleased to announce that its Prospectus for the dual listing of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) to the standard segment of the Official List and the LSE’s Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”) has been approved by the UK Listing Authority (“UKLA”) and was published today, Tuesday, 14 May 2019, on its website at http://puregoldmining.ca/investors/LSE-Listing and is available under the Company’s Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.



Subject to the UKLA’s final approval, the Company expects that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in the Common Shares will commence at 08.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 21 May 2019, under the ticker “LSE: PUR”.

A copy of the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection (subject to securities laws) at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Hard copies of the Prospectus will also be available during normal business hours at the offices of the Company’s English legal advisers, Memery Crystal LLP, at 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2DY.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Donner, P. Eng., Vice President, Operations for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

Pure Gold is a Canadian focused gold developer. It has recently released the feasibility study for its flagship project, the Madsen Red Lake Gold deposit, which outlines a 12 year LOM, current probable reserves of one million ounces at 9 g/t Au in 3.5 million tonnes, 800 tonne per day underground mining operation with comparatively low initial capital cost of C$95m and strong financial performance with after-tax NPV 5% of C$247m and internal rate of return of 36%. In addition, specific exploration targets and satellite resources not considered in the feasibility study suggest an opportunity for near-term growth to potentially further enhance the economics of the project with after-tax NPV 5% of C$51m and internal rate of return of 39%.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Pure Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements with respect to timing of the LSE listing those that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, the growth potential of the Madsen Gold Project and opportunities for scalability, the potential to increase after-tax net present value to the Madsen Gold Project, the potential for Russet South, Fork and Wedge to be economically viable, expected annual production. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Pure Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results at the Madsen Gold Project; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated June 11, 2018 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Pure Gold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Pure Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.