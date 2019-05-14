Acquisition of a Land of 73 Hectares: Mason Graphite Officially Becomes a Corporate Citizen of the City of Baie-Comeau

BAIE-COMEAU, May 14, 2019 - On the occasion of Mason Graphite's luncheon conference in Baie-Comeau, the Mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny, and Benoît Gascon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mason Graphite, announced the acquisition of a 73-hectare site, at an approximate cost of $ 663,000, by the company in Jean-Noël-Tessier Park.



"Mason Graphite officially becomes a corporate citizen of Baie-Comeau and that makes us very feverish. Since our first contacts a few years ago, the company has been doing everything it takes to integrate into the community. This is an important mining project and the municipal organization works closely with Mason Graphite at every step of the process. And today, we have taken one more step and we are very proud of it," said Yves Montigny, Mayor of Baie-Comeau.

"We are very excited about this and we are grateful for the excellent support of the City and the community since 2012. We have always been very proud to be part of it. Today's announcement officially sealed this attachment to the community and our desire to contribute to it positively," said Benoît Gascon, President and CEO at Mason Graphite.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Pineault

Communications Coordinator

Ville de Baie-Comeau

Email: mpineault@ville.baie-comeau.qc.ca

Mobile: 418 297-0350

Or,

Simon Marcotte, CFA

Director, Corporate Development

Mason Graphite

Email : info@masongraphite.com

Mobile : 647 801-7273