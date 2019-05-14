Adex Mining Announces New Great Harvest Loan

TORONTO, May 14, 2019 - Adex Mining Inc. ("Adex" or the "Company") (TSX‐V: ADE) announces today that it has entered into a new loan agreement with Great Harvest Canadian Investment Company Limited, effective March 4, 2019, pursuant to which the Company has obtained, and Great Harvest has agreed to provide, a new unsecured loan (the “New Loan”) in the principal amount of up to US$600,000. The New Loan also bears interest at 8% per annum and the New Loan agreement also entitles the Company to effect repayment of amounts drawn under the New Loan at any time prior to maturity, without penalty. The New Loan matures on March 5, 2020. As of March 31, 2019, US$150,000 available under the New Loan had been drawn by the Company. A copy of the New Loan agreement may be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Great Harvest beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 554,468,276 common shares ("Common Shares") of Adex, representing approximately 81.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Great Harvest is controlled by Yan Kim Po and Linda Lam Kwan, both directors of the Company, and is a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As such, the entry into of the New Loan each constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. The Company is relying on an exemption from the minority approval requirement that applies to related party transactions, which exemption is available to the Company as: (i) the New Loan comprises a loan or credit facility obtained on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the loan or credit facility were obtained from a person dealing at arm's length with the Company; (ii) the New Loan is not convertible into equity or voting securities of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company; and (iii) the New Loan is not repayable as to principal or interest in equity or voting securities of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company.

The New Loan agreement has been reviewed and approved by a special committee (the "Special Committee") comprised of members of the Board who are independent of Great Harvest and are not members of management of the Company. Each of Yan Kim Po, Linda Lam Kwan and Henry Wong, a director of the Company who is associated with Great Harvest, abstained from voting with respect to entry into of the New Loan. The Special Committee determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to enter into the New Loan and have determined that it is reasonable for the New Loan to be effected fewer than 21 days from the date of the announcement thereof.

ABOUT ADEX

Adex Mining Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company with an experienced management team. The Company is focused on developing its flagship Mount Pleasant Mine Property, a multi-metal project that is host to promising tungsten-molybdenum and tin-indium-zinc mineralization. Located in Charlotte County, New Brunswick, the Mount Pleasant Mine Property is 80 kilometres south of Fredericton, the provincial capital, and 65 kilometres from the United States border. The common shares of Adex trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "ADE".

