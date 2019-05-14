INV Metals Reports Q1/2019 Results

TORONTO, May 14, 2019 - INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) reports its financial results for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. The Company recorded a total loss from continuing operations of $650,591 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, compared to $707,317 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of $56,726 or 8% from the prior year. The Company’s unaudited cash balance as at May 14, 2019 was approximately $3.2 million.



For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.invmetals.com.

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

