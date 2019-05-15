SilverCrest Files Mineral Resource Technical Report on the Las Chispas Property

Vancouver, May 14, 2019 - SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV: SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report titled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Las Chispas Property, Sonora, Mexico" (the "Las Chispas Report"), with an effective date of February 8, 2019. The Las Chispas Report was independently completed for the Company by Tetra Tech Canada Inc., in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. There are no material differences in the Mineral Resources disclosed in the Las Chispas Report and disclosed in the March 14, 2019 news release.

The Las Chispas Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.silvercrestmetals.com.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Project resulting in numerous discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

