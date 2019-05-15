QMX Gold Appoints the Honourable Sergio Marchi to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 - QMX Gold Corp. (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: QMX) is pleased to welcome the Honourable Sergio Marchi to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Marchi has held a number of positions in both the private and public sectors, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Electricity Association. Mr. Marchi’s distinguished public service career includes his roles as Canadian Ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, UN Global Commissioner, Canadian Federal Cabinet Minister (International Trade, Environment and Citizenship and Immigration), Member of Parliament and Toronto City Councillor.

“I am very pleased to join the Board of QMX Gold Corp.,” said Mr. Marchi, “and I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members and management colleagues, to bring additional value to a vibrant resource company.”

Mr. Marchi will replace Stéphane Amireault who has elected to step down in order to pursue other opportunities. We would like to thank Mr. Amireault for his valuable contribution and guidance as QMX successfully repositioned itself to focus on exploration and custom milling activities. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Brad Humphrey, President and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Sergio to the Board. We look forward to his input and leadership as QMX executes the next stage of its growth and transformation. 2019 is an important year for QMX with two critical milestones, the initial resource estimate for the Bonnefond Target and the restart of the Aurbel Mill for custom milling. We wish Stéphane all the best in his future endeavors and want to thank him for his considerable contributions as QMX refocused its activities on exploration and custom milling.”

QMX has granted a total of 250,000 stock options to pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.075 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility, which is expected to commence custom milling in 2019.

