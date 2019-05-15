Fura Announces CAD$30.38 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 - Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FURA) (OTC: FUGMF) (FRA: BJ43), a new gemstone mining and marketing company with emerald and ruby assets in Colombia and Mozambique, respectively, intends to complete a private placement offering of up to 121,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.25 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$30,375,000 (the “Offering”).



Dev Shetty, Fura’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The successful completion of this Offering would be a significant milestone for the Company as it would allow the Company to continue to build value for its shareholders by advancing its projects in Colombia and Mozambique. Given Fura’s track record of successfully raising capital, I’m confident that we’ll be able to complete the Offering in a timely fashion.”

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for (i) the advancement of its Coscuez emerald project in Colombia and ruby assets in Mozambique, and (ii) general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 28, 2019 and remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Fura common shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day.

About Fura Gems Inc.

Fura Gems Inc. is a gemstone mining and marketing company which is engaged in the mining, exploration and acquisition of gemstone licences. Fura’s headquarters are located in Toronto, Canada and its administrative headquarters are located in the Almas Tower, Dubai. Fura is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “FURA”.

Fura is engaged in the exploration of resource properties in Colombia and owns a 76% interest the Coscuez emerald mine in Boyacá, Colombia. Fura is involved in the exploration and mining of rubies in Mozambique through its 80% effective interest in the four ruby licenses (4392L, 3868L, 3869L and 6811L).

