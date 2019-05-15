Sphinx Appoints the Honourable Lawrence Cannon to Its Board of Directors

MONTRÃ‰AL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2019 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: SFX) is pleased to announce that the Honourable Lawrence Cannon has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Cannon was born in QuÃ©bec and has a long history of public service at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. He was the Canadian Ambassador to the French Republic from 2012 to 2017. He was an influential member of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Stephen Harper, serving from 2008 to 2011 as Minister of Foreign Affairs. From 2006 to 2008, he was Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for QuÃ©bec in the Government of Canada.

In the Quebec government, between 1985 and 1994, Mr. Cannon was Minister of Communications, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of External Trade and Technological Development and also Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism. From 1971 to 1976, he was the executive assistant to Premier Robert Bourassa. At the municipal level, he was Municipal Councillor for the City of Gatineau from 2001 to 2005 and for the City of Cap-Rouge from 1979 to 1985.

In early October 2011, he was appointed Chair and Senior Member of the Gowlings Government Affairs Group in Ottawa. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.. Mr. Cannon resigned from both these positions when he was appointed Ambassador of Canada to France. From 1994 to 2001, he was Vice President of Government Affairs with Unitel, consultant for Groupe Cannon & Associates.

Mr. Cannon holds an M.B.A. from the UniversitÃ© Laval (QuÃ©bec City) and a Bachelor's Degree from Loyola College in MontrÃ©al.

"We are privileged and honoured to welcome Lawrence to the Sphinx Board. Lawrence has tremendous experience in the business and political world and made significant contributions to local communities. He will help Sphinx's team to realize the next stage of growth", said Mr. John Hick, Chairman of the Board.

Kerry E. Sparkes has resigned from the Board in order to pursue other opportunities. "I want to express our Board's deep appreciation for the opportunity to work with Kerry and benefit from his talent and dedication. We are thankful for his involvement and tremendous contributions since the beginning of the Corporation and wish him success in his new ventures", said Mr. Normand Champigny, director of the Corporation.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of base metals (zinc, copper, lead) and precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819.664.2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Sphinx does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE:Sphinx Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545463/Sphinx-Appoints-the-Honourable-Lawrence-Cannon-to-Its-Board-of-DirectorsView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545463/Sphinx-Appoints-the-Honourable-Lawrence-Cannon-to-Its-Board-of-Directors