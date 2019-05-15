Avesoro Resources Inc. - Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

TSX: ASO

AIM: ASO

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 - Avesoro Resources Inc., ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, is pleased to announce the release and publication of its unaudited Financial Statements ("FS") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Quarter" or "Q1").

Q1 2019 Operational Highlights:

Gold production of 45,098 ounces from the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga"); and

Consolidated operating cash costs of US$911 per ounce sold1, an improvement of 7% QoQ, and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,149 per ounce sold1, an improvement of 6% QoQ and both within the full year guidance range;

Q1 2019 Financial Highlights:

Company revenues of US$59.9 million, an increase of 4% quarter on quarter ("QoQ"), driven by gold sales of 45,810 ounces at an average realised gold price of US$1,304 per ounce, a 6% increase QoQ;

Company EBITDA of US$9.5 million, an increase of 102% QoQ and EBITDA margin of 16% 1 ;

; Total capital expenditure of US$7.9million;

Full draw down of US$10 million additional working capital facility (as announced on March 6, 2019), resulting in gross debt of US$138.8million, an increase of 9% QoQ; and

Closing cash balance of US$9.3 million.

Post Period Highlights:

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves increased by 154koz, an increase of 23% at Youga;

Four year life of mine extension (to 2031), total forecast gold recovery of 734,066 ounces and a post-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$142.6 million 2 and Life of Mine ("LOM") free cash generation of US$186.8 million; and

and Life of Mine ("LOM") free cash generation of US$186.8 million; and Estimated combined project level post tax and debt NPV of New Liberty and Youga increased to US$428.6 million2 and estimated combined project level post-debt and post-tax LOM cash flows of US$556.8 million, at US$1,300/oz gold price.

Notes:

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"; and

2 At a 5% discount rate and US$1,300 gold price, after debt repayment and associated finance charges.

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro, commented: "Although gold production was slightly behind our targeted levels for the Quarter, we remain on track to achieve annual production and cost guidance for 2019, and I am pleased to report that both consolidated operating cash costs and all in sustaining cash costs were reduced during the Quarter. This was primarily driven by a 28% reduction in unit mining costs at New Liberty to US$1.68 per tonne and by 14% to US$1.85 per tonne at Youga.

We have now worked through the unplanned mining dilution at Youga and expect the mined grade to increase throughout Q2 2019. The focus going forward remains firmly on driving efficiencies and continued operational improvements to deliver on our recently released revised life of mine plans at our assets in Liberia and Burkina Faso."

Table 1: Key Operational and Financial Highlights

Metric Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2019

vs Q4

2018 Q1 2018 Q1 2019

vs Q1

2018



Gold production, oz 45,098 44,962 0% 68,088 -34%

Gold sold, oz 45,810 46,186 -1% 68,553 -33%

Operating cash costs US$/oz sold 911 982 -7% 624 46%

All in sustaining costs US$/oz sold 1,149 1,226 -6% 914 26%

Average realised gold price, US$/oz 1,304 1,226 6% 1,333 -2%

Revenues, US$m 59.9 57.7 4% 91.4 -34%

EBITDA, US$m 9.5 4.7 102% 40.2 -76%

EBITDA margin 16% 8% 98% 44% -64%

Cash flow from/(used in) operations, US$m 5.1 10.7 -52% 39.4 -87%

Capital expenditure, US$m 7.9 9.8 -19% 13.6 -42%

Cash, US$m 9.3 3.5 166% 23.0 -60%

Gross Debt, US$m 138.8 127.0 9% 137.3 1%



Table 2: Asset Level Financial Highlights

Metric Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2019

vs Q4

2018 Q1 2018 Q1 2019

vs Q1

2018



New Liberty

Gold production, oz 25,855 24,573 5% 27,870 -7%

Gold sold, oz 26,323 26,014 1% 28,098 -6%

Mining cost, US$/t 1.68 2.34 -28% 2.51 -33%

Processing cost, US$/t 23.65 24.11 -2% 24.52 -4%

Operating cash costs* US$/oz sold 831 982 -15% 846 -2%

All in sustaining costs US$/oz sold 1,031 1,246 -17% 1,095 -6%

Average realised gold price, US$/oz 1,303 1,224 6% 1,328 -2%

Youga

Gold production, oz 19,243 20,389 -6% 40,218 -52%

Gold sold, oz 19,487 20,172 -3% 40,455 -52%

Mining cost, US$/t 1.85 2.14 -14% 2.40 -23%

Processing cost, US$/t 18.87 17.14 10% 19.63 -4%

Operating cash costs* US$/oz sold 1,017 943 8% 470 116%

All in sustaining costs US$/oz sold 1,156 1,069 8% 750 54%

Average realised gold price, US$/oz 1,305 1,226 6% 1,336 -2%



Analyst and Investor Call

The company will be hosting a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on May 15, 2019 at 13:00 BST.

The access details for the conference call are as follows:

Location Phone Type Phone Number United Kingdom Freephone 0800 358 9473 United Kingdom, Local Local +44 333 300 0804 United States Freephone +1 855 857 0686 United States, Local Local +1 631 913 1422 Canada Freephone +1 416 216 4189 Canada, Local Local +1 844 747 9618

Password: 62541614#

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2006355/B7B6AEAA9DF0082697079291263352D4

The FS are appended to this announcement. The FS and the accompanying MD&A are available to review at the Company's website, www.avesoro.com and on www.sedar.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including operating cash costs, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold sold, EBITDA and net present value ("NPV"). These non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardised meaning. Accordingly, these financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Operating cash costs and AISC are a common financial performance measure in the mining industry but have no standard definition under IFRS. Operating cash costs are reflective of the cost of production.

AISC include operating cash costs, net-smelter royalty, corporate costs, sustaining capital expenditure, sustaining exploration expenditure and capitalised stripping costs. The Company reports cash costs on an ounces of gold sold basis.

The Company calculates EBITDA as net profit or loss for the period excluding finance costs, income tax expense and depreciation. EBITDA does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA excludes the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes and the effects of changes in working capital balances and therefore is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently.

Other companies may calculate these measures differently and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga").

New Liberty has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 17Mt with 1,365,000 ounces of gold grading 2.49g/t and an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 20.47Mt with 1,748,200 ounces of gold grading 2.66g/t and an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.0Mt with 271,000 ounces of gold grading 2.8g/t. A supporting Technical Report summarising the PFS, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated January 31, 2019 and entitled "NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Report, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the New Liberty Gold Mine, Liberia" and is available on SEDAR?at www.sedar.com.

Youga has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 14.7Mt with 814,900 ounces of gold grading 1.72g/t and a combined estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.16Mt with 1,189,100 ounces of gold grading 1.67g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.6Mt with 377,000 ounces of gold grading 1.5g/t. A supporting Technical Report summarising the PFS, prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website www.avesoro.com within 45 days of the date of May 8, 2019.

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com

Qualified Persons

The Company's Qualified Person is Mark J. Pryor, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology & Mineralogy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr. Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mark Pryor is an independent technical consultant with over 25 years of global experience in exploration, mining and mine development and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43 -101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved this press release. Mr. Pryor has verified the underlying technical data disclosed in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information or statements may relate to future events, facts, or circumstances or the Company's future financial or operating performance or other future events or circumstances. All information other than historical fact is forward looking information and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results, performance, events or circumstances expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe", "target", "predict" and "potential". No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct and such forward looking information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward looking information and statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward looking statements or information in this press release include, a four year life of mine extension at Youga, total forecast gold recovery of 734,066 ounces and a post-tax NPV of US$142.6 million at Youga, and an estimated combined New Liberty and Youga project level post tax and debt NPV of New Liberty and Youga increased to US$428.6 million and estimated combined project level post-debt and post-tax LOM cash flows of US$556.8 million, at US$1,300/oz gold price.

This release also contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates may have to be re-estimated based on: (i) fluctuations in the gold price; (ii) results of drilling, (iii) the results of metallurgical testing and other studies, including their subsequent refinement and updating; (iv) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; (vi) changes in mining or other costs, and (vii) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licenses or changes to existing mining licences.

In making the forward looking information or statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: general business, economic and mining industry conditions; interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the continuing accuracy of Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates; geological and metallurgical conditions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of Mineral Resources and Reserves) and cost estimates on which the Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates are based; the supply and demand for commodities and precious and base metals and the level and volatility of the prices of gold; market competition; the ability of the Company to raise sufficient funds from capital markets and/or debt to meet its future obligations and planned activities and that unforeseen events do not impact the ability of the Company to use existing funds to fund future plans and projects as currently contemplated; the stability and predictability of the political environments and legal and regulatory frameworks including with respect to, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain, maintain, renew and/or extend required permits, licences, authorizations and/or approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities; that contractual counterparties perform as agreed; and the ability of the Company to continue to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner to meet its demand.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information or statements contained in this press release as a result of risks and uncertainties (both foreseen and unforeseen) and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include the risks normally incidental to exploration and development of mineral projects and the conduct of mining operations (including exploration failure, cost overruns or increases, and operational difficulties resulting from plant or equipment failure, among others); the inability of the Company to obtain required financing when needed and/or on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to operating in West Africa, including potentially more limited infrastructure and/or less developed legal and regulatory regimes; health risks associated with the mining workforce in West Africa; risks related to the Company's title to its mineral properties; the risk of adverse changes in commodity prices; the risk that the Company's exploration for and development of mineral deposits may not be successful; the inability of the Company to obtain, maintain, renew and/or extend required licences, permits, authorizations and/or approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities and other risks relating to the legal and regulatory frameworks in jurisdictions where the Company operates, including adverse or arbitrary changes in applicable laws or regulations or in their enforcement; competitive conditions in the mineral exploration and mining industry; risks related to obtaining insurance or adequate levels of insurance for the Company's operations; that Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates are only estimates and actual metal produced may be less than estimated in a Mineral Resource or Reserve estimate; the risk that the Company will be unable to delineate additional Mineral Resources; risks related to environmental regulations and cost of compliance, as well as costs associated with possible breaches of such regulations; uncertainties in the interpretation of results from drilling; risks related to the tax residency of the Company; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with expectations; the risk of delays in construction resulting from, among others, the failure to obtain materials in a timely manner or on a delayed schedule; inflation pressures which may increase the cost of production or of consumables beyond what is estimated in studies and forecasts; changes in exchange and interest rates; risks related to the activities of artisanal miners, whose activities could delay or hinder exploration or mining operations; the risk that third parties to contracts may not perform as contracted or may breach their agreements; the risk that plant, equipment or labour may not be available at a reasonable cost or at all, or cease to be available, or in the case of labour, may undertake strike or other labour actions; the inability to attract and retain key management and personnel; and the risk of political uncertainty, terrorism, civil strife, or war in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, or in neighbouring jurisdictions which could impact on the Company's exploration, development and operating activities.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot provide assurance that actual results or performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward looking information and statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Avesoro Resources Inc.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Registered office: 199 Bay Street

Suite 5300

Commerce West Street

Toronto

Ontario M5L 1B9

Canada



Company registration number: 776831-1



Company incorporated on: 1 February 2011

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited





Three months

ended March 31, 2019 Three months

ended March 31, 2018

$'000 $'000







Revenues (Note 2)

59,876 91,370







Cost of sales





- Production costs (Note 2)

(44,173) (48,986) - Depreciation (Note 2)

(18,290) (16,610)







Gross (loss)/profit

(2,587) 25,774







Expenses





Administrative and other expenses (Note 3)

(2,960) (1,604) Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 8)

(3,087) (2,011) Loss on lease termination

- (566)







(Loss)/Profit from operations

(8,634) 21,593







Derivative liability gain

- 104 Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

788 (1,095) Finance expense

(3,628) (4,341) Finance income

52 175







(Loss)/Profit before tax

(11,422) 16,436







Tax for the period (Note 4)

(414) (6,589)







Net (loss)/profit after tax

(11,836) 9,847 Attributable to:





- Owners of the Company

(11,938) 8,019 - Non-controlling interest (Note 13)

102 1,828



(11,836) 9,847 Other comprehensive income Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss





- Change in fair value through other comprehensive income

- 31 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss





- Currency translation differences

(95) (37)







Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(11,931) 9,841 Attributable to:





- Owners of the Company

(12,033) 8,013 - Non-controlling interest

102 1,828







(Loss)/Earnings per share, basic and diluted (US$) (Note 5)

(0.15) 0.10









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited





March 31, 2019 $'000 December 31, 2018 $'000 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 9,324 3,522 Trade and other receivables (Note 6) 22,211 23,759 Inventories (Note 7) 43,153 45,850 Other assets 1,574 1,731

76,262 74,862 Non-current assets



Intangible assets - Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 8) 7,413 6,452 Property, plant and equipment (Note 9) 211,877 224,953 Deferred tax asset 2,585 2,585 Other assets 1,220 1,236

223,095 235,226 Total assets 299,357 310,088





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Borrowings (Note 10) 28,196 17,663 Trade and other payables 57,360 65,909 Income tax payable 1,600 4,333 Lease liability (Note 11) 1,180 975 Provisions 3,412 3,276

91,748 92,156 Non-current liabilities



Borrowings (Note 10) 107,386 106,137 Lease liability (Note 11) 2,014 2,259 Provisions 10,956 10,939

120,356 119,335

212,104 211,491





Equity



Share capital (Note 12) 353,686 353,686 Capital contribution 55,597 55,434 Share based payment reserve 9,411 8,987 Acquisition reserve (33,060) (33,060) Cumulative translation reserve (551) (456) Deficit (301,569) (289,631) Equity attributable to owners 83,514 94,960 Non-controlling interest (Note 13) 3,739 3,637 Total equity 87,253 98,597 Total liabilities and equity 299,357 310,088

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited



Three months

ended March 31, 2019 Three months

ended March 31, 2018

$'000 $'000 Operating activities



Net (loss)/profit after tax (11,836) 9,847 Tax for the period 414 6,589 (Loss)/ Profit before tax (11,422) 16,436 Items not affecting cash:



Share-based payments (Note 3) 424 296 Depreciation (Note 9) 18,318 16,663 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss (237) 648 Interest expense 3,628 4,341 Derivative liability gain - (104) Loss on lease termination - 567 Changes in non-cash working capital



Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 1,699 (6,035) (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (6,859) 597 Decrease in inventories 2,697 5,963 Income taxes paid (3,132) - Cash flows from operating activities 5,116 39,372





Investing activities



Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (6,933) (11,798) Payments to acquire intangible assets (961) (1,761) Decrease/(Increase) in other assets 173 (60) Cash flows used in investing activities (7,721) (13,619)





Financing activities



Proceeds from Working Capital Facility (Note 10b) 10,250 - Repayment of leases of right-of-use assets (99) - Repayment of bank borrowings - (19,175) Finance charges (1,690) (1,353) Cash flows from/(used) in financing activities 8,461 (20,528)





Impact of foreign exchange on cash balance (54) - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,802 5,225 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,522 17,787 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,324 23,012

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(stated in thousands of US dollars)

Unaudited



Share capital Capital contribution Share-based payment reserve Acquisition reserve Equity investment reserve Cumulative translation reserve Deficit Total Non-controlling Interest Total Equity

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at January 1, 2018 353,653 54,022 7,840 (33,060) (487) (466) (259,306) 122,196 3,714 125,910 Profit for the period - - - - - - 8,019 8,019 1,828 9,847 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for period - - - - 31 (37) - (6) - (6) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for period - - - - 31 (37) 8,019 8,013 1,828 9,841 Share-based payments - - 296 - - - - 296 - 296 Related party loans (Note 10c) - 409 - - - - - 409 - 409 Payment of related party loans (Note 10b) - (1,228) - - - - - (1,228) - (1,228) Balance at March 31, 2018 353,653 53,203 8,136 (33,060) (456) (503) (251,287) 129,686 5,542 135,228





















Balance at January 1, 2019 353,686 55,434 8,987 (33,060) - (456) (289,631) 94,960 3,637 98,597 Loss for the period - - - - - - (11,938) (11,938) 102 (11,836) Other comprehensive loss for period - - - - - (95) - (95) - (95) Total comprehensive loss for period - - - - - (95) (11,938) (12,033) 102 (11,931) Share-based payments - - 424 - - - - 424 - 424 Drawdown on Working Capital Facility (Note 10b) - 163 - - - - - 163 - 163 Balance at March 31, 2019 353,686 55,597 9,411 (33,060) - (551) (301,569) 83,514 3,739 87,253

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)

1 Nature of operations and basis of preparation

Avesoro Resources Inc. ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on February 1, 2011. The focus of Avesoro's business is the exploration, development and operation of gold assets in West Africa, specifically the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

The Company's parent company is Avesoro Jersey Limited ("AJL"), a company incorporated in Jersey and Mr. Murathan Doruk G?nal is the ultimate beneficial owner.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements. They follow accounting policies and methods of their application consistent with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the exception of the adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" which has no impact other than to reclassify the finance lease assets to right of use assets. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

These interim financial statements were authorised by the Board of Directors on May 14, 2019.

Going concern

As at March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.3 million and net current liabilities of $15.5 million including debt repayments of $29.3 million in the next twelve months.

The Company's cash flow forecasts based on the recently announced Technical Reports prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 for New Liberty and Youga Gold Mines show that the Company will generate sufficient free cash to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the consolidated financial statements.

2 Segment information

The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold projects in the West African countries of Liberia, Burkina Faso and Cameroon. Information presented to the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance is focused on the geographical location of mining operations. The reportable segments under IFRS 8 are as follows:

New Liberty operations;

Burkina operations which include the Youga Gold Mine and Balogo satellite deposit;

Exploration; and

Corporate.

Following is an analysis of the Group's results, assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2019:



New Liberty

operations Burkina

operations Exploration Corporate Total

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 (Loss)/Profit for the period (8,182) 2,197 (2,810) (3,041) (11,836) Revenues 34,300 25,426 - 150 59,876 Production costs









- Mine operating costs (22,733) (20,954) - (55) (43,742) - Change in inventories (305) (126) - - (431)

(23,038) (21,080) - (55) (44,173) Depreciation (16,151) (2,139) - (28) (18,318)











Segment assets 204,332 71,528 12,196 11,301 299,357 Segment liabilities (129,757) (41,230) (2,499) (38,618) (212,104) Capital additions - property, plant and equipment - intangible assets 3,704 - 1,538 961 - - - - 5,242 961

Following is an analysis of the Group's results, assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2018:



New Liberty

operations Burkina

operations Exploration Corporate Total

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Profit/(Loss) for the period (6,036) 18,280 (1,037) (1,360) 9,847 Revenues 37,323 54,047 - - 91,370 Production costs









- Mine operating costs (23,261) (20,687) - - (43,948) - Change in inventories (1,752) (3,286) - - (5,038)

(25,013) (23,973) - - (48,986) Depreciation (12,546) (4,064) (52) (1) (16,663)











Segment assets 237,445 99,346 4,000 4,398 345,189 Segment liabilities (156,097) (49,467) (4,049) (1,198) (210,811) Capital additions - property, plant and equipment - intangible assets 16,448 - 8,911 1,760 40 - - - 25,399 1,760

3 Administrative and other expenses



Three months

ended Three months

ended

March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Wages and salaries 571 536 Legal and professional 472 302 Share based payments 424 296 Royalty payable to AJL (Note 14) 1,035 - Depreciation 28 53 Other expenses 430 417

2,960 1,604

4 Income taxes



Three months

ended Three months

ended

March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Current taxes 414 4,330 Deferred taxes - 2,259

414 6,589

5 (Loss)/Earnings per share ("EPS")



Three months ended Three months ended

March 31,

2019 March 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Net (loss)/profit after tax attributable to Owners of the Company (11,938) 8,019





Weighted average number of outstanding shares for basic EPS 81,575,260 81,560,260 Dilutive share options - 402,715 Weighted average number of outstanding shares for diluted EPS 81,575,260 81,962,975





Basic EPS (US$) (0.15) 0.10 Diluted EPS (US$) (0.15) 0.10

6 Trade and other receivables



March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Trade receivable 2,726 165 Other receivables 8,160 11,557 Due from related parties (Note 14) 3,916 3,350 Pre-payments 7,409 8,687

22,211 23,759

Other receivables as at March 31, 2019 include VAT receivable from the Burkina Faso Government of $4.5 million (December 31, 2018: $3.1 million) and a financial asset with respect to factored VAT receivable from the Burkina Faso Government of $nil (December 31, 2018: $6.4 million).

7 Inventories



March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Gold doré 2,063 2,299 Gold in circuit 2,870 3,969 Ore stockpiles 4,893 3,849 Consumables 33,327 35,733

43,153 45,850

Ore stockpiles as at March 31, 2019 are stated at their net realisable values after cumulative write-down at New Liberty of $1.9 million (December 31, 2018: $1.6 million) and a provision for obsolescence of consumables at Youga of $0.7 million (December 31, 2018: $0.7 million).

8 Intangible assets - Exploration and evaluation assets



Three months ended March 31, 2019 Year ended December 31, 2018

$'000 $'000 Beginning of the period 6,452 - Additions in the period 961 8,234 Transfer to property, plant and equipment (Note 9) - (1,782) End of the period 7,413 6,452

Intangible assets as at March 31, 2019 are in respect of capitalised exploration and evaluation assets at Ouaré, located 44 kilometres east of the Youga processing plant. It is the subject of an infill drilling campaign to upgrade the confidence level and classification of the existing mineral resources. Resource modelling and pit design shows that this satellite deposit will add further mine life to Youga.

Exploration and evaluation costs charged to profit and loss arose from the following licence areas:







Three months ended March 31, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2018

$'000 $'000 New Liberty Mineral Development Agreement licence 1,040 350 Youga exploitation permit 1,214 572 Balogo exploitation permit 543 709 Zerbogo/Songo 251 246 Others 39 134

3,087 2,011

9 Property, plant and equipment



Mining assets Stripping asset Mine closure

and

rehabilitation Right-of-use

assets Machinery and

equipment Vehicles Leasehold

improvement Total

$'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Cost















At January 1, 2018 208,507 16,229 6,212 11,758 74,793 3,092 86 320,677 Additions 6,736 14,957 756 1,232 29,707 516 - 53,904 Transfer from intangible assets 1,782 - - - - - - 1,782 Disposals - - - (7,000) (1,034) (335) - (8,369) At December 31, 2018 217,025 31,186 6,968 5,990 103,466 3,273 86 367,994 Additions 1,453 3,438 - - 351 - - 5,242 At March 31, 2019 218,478 34,624 6,968 5,990 103,817 3,273 86 373,236

















Accumulated depreciation















At January 1, 2018 52,105 1,838 2,290 2,564 10,880 1,362 86 71,125 Charge for the year 37,618 17,017 1,026 1,265 17,343 544 - 74,813 Disposals - - - (1,528) (1,034) (335) - (2,897) At December 31, 2018 89,723 18,855 3,316 2,301 27,189 1,571 86 143,041 Charge for the year 12,960 844 275 358 3,684 197 - 18,318 At March 31, 2019 102,683 19,699 3,591 2,659 30,873 1,768 86 161,359

















Net book value















At December 31, 2018 127,302 12,331 3,652 3,689 76,277 1,702 - 224,953 At March 31, 2019 115,795 14,925 3,377 3,331 72,944 1,505 - 211,877

The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at March 31, 2019 comprises of drill rigs of $1.1 million (December 31, 2018: $1.2 million) and fuel storage facility of $2.2 million (December 31, 2018: $2.5 million).



10 Borrowings



March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

$'000 $'000 Current



Bank loan - Senior Facility 6,780 6,676 Working Capital Facility 9,879 - Related party loan 11,537 10,987

28,196 17,663 Non-current



Bank loan - Senior Facility 53,010 51,801 Bank loan - Subordinated Facility 10,383 10,528 Working Capital Facility 23,951 23,142 Shareholder loan 3,985 3,985 Related party loan 16,057 16,681

107,386 106,137

(a) Bank loans

On December 17, 2013 the Company entered into an agreement for an $88 million project finance loan facility with Nedbank Limited and FirstRand Bank Limited (collectively the "Lenders"), (the "Senior Facility"), and also entered into a subordinated loan facility agreement for $12 million with RMB Resources (the "Subordinated Facility"). On December 9, 2015 the Company entered into an agreement for an additional $10 million Tranche B Senior Facility (together with the Senior Facility and the Subordinated Facility the "Loan Facilities") provided by the Lenders. These Loan Facilities, which have been fully drawn, financed the development of the Company's New Liberty Gold Mine. $38.4 million of the Senior Facility principal has been repaid to date.

(b) Working Capital Facility with AJL



Three months

ended

March 31,

2019 Year

ended

December 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Beginning of the period 23,142 14,938 Fair value of new tranches of loans 10,088 17,947 Repayments - (10,801) Interest charged 600 1,058 End of the period 33,830 23,142

Gross proceeds of new tranches during the period ended March 31, 2019 was $10.3 million (year ended December 31, 2018: $21.9 million) of which $0.2 million (year ended December 31, 2018: $3.9 million) has been credited to capital contribution. Gross repayments during the period ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $nil (year ended December 31, 2018: $13.7 million) of which $nil (year ended December 31, 2018: $2.9 million) has been charged to capital contribution.

(c) Related party loans payable to Mapa ?n?aat ve Ticaret A.?. ("Mapa")



Three months

ended

March 31,

2019 Year

ended

December 31,

2018

$'000 $'000 Beginning of the period 27,668 22,263 Fair value of new loans - 9,916 Repayments (448) (6,466) Interest charged 610 2,439 Unrealised foreign exchange (236) (484) End of the period 27,594 27,668

Gross proceeds of new loans during the period ended March 31, 2019 was $nil (year ended December 31, 2018: $10.3 million) of which $nil (year ended December 31, 2018: $0.4 million) has been credited to capital contribution. Principal repayments during the period ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $nil (year ended December 31, 2018: $4.8 million) and interest repayments during the period ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $0.4 million (year ended December 31, 2018: $1.7 million).

11 Lease liability

Lease liability as at March 31, 2019 relates to drill rigs and the fuel storage facility at New Liberty. Lease liability is measured at the present value of the leased payments. Lease payments are apportioned between the finance charges and reduction of lease liability using the incremental borrowing rate implicit in the lease to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability.



March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

$'000 $'000 Gross lease liability



- Within one year 1,451 1,266 - Between two and five years 2,229 2,539

3,680 3,805 Future finance cost (486) (571) Present value of lease liability 3,194 3,234





Current portion 1,180 975 Non-current portion 2,014 2,259

12 Equity

(a) Authorised

Unlimited number of common shares without par value.

(b) Issued



Shares $'000 Balance at January 1, 2018 8,156,075,823 353,653 Effect of 100:1 share consolidation (8,074,515,563) - Exercise of stock options 15,000 33 Balance at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 81,575,260 353,686

(c) Stock options

Information relating to stock options outstanding at March 31, 2019 is as follows:





Three months ended March 31, 2019 2016

Year ended December 31, 2018

Number of options Weighted

average

exercise price

per share Number of

options Weighted

average exercise price

per share



Cdn$

Cdn$ Beginning of the period 4,209,233 3.94 2,829,428 4.96 Options granted - - 1,681,000 2.68 Options exercised - - (15,000) 2.66 Options expired (20,062) 51.00 (13,362) 70.32 Options forfeited - - (272,828) 3.55 Share consolidation adjustment - - (5) 4.96 End of the period 4,189,171 3.71 4,209,233 3.94

13 Non-controlling interest

The composition of the non-controlling interests held by the Government of Burkina Faso is as follows:



Netiana Mining

Company $'000 Burkina Mining

Company $'000 Total $'000 At January 1, 2018 2,202 1,512 3,714 Share in net income 1,140 1,858 2,998 Dividend distribution (1,673) (1,402) (3,075) At December 31, 2018 1,669 1,968 3,637 Share in net income (62) 164 102 At March 31, 2019 1,607 2,132 3,739

14 Related party transactions

(a) Borrowings

The Company's related party loans payable to Mapa, Working Capital Facility with AJL and loan payable to AJL are disclosed in Note 10.

(b) Royalty payable to AJL

Pursuant to the share purchase agreement between the Company and AJL on the acquisition of the Youga Gold Mine in December 2017, the Company accrued a royalty payable to AJL of $1.0 million for the period ended March 31, 2019 in respect of a net smelter return on the Youga Gold Mine.

(b) Provision/(purchases) of goods and services

The Company also provided/(purchased) the following services from related parties:



Three months ended March 31, 2019 $'000 Three months ended March 31, 2018 $'000 Sale of consumables* by the Company to: MNG Gold Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of Company's parent company 167 -





Technical and support staff services provided to: MNG Gold Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of Company's parent company 90 -





Drilling services provided to the Company by: Zwedru Mining Inc., a subsidiary of Company's parent company (413) (887)





Drilling services provided to the Company by: Faso Drilling Company SA., a subsidiary of Company's parent company (565) (1,450)





Charter plane services provided to the Company by: MNG Gold Liberia Inc., a subsidiary of Company's parent company (90) (90)

* Company's gross billings as agents in the procurement, shipping and handling of consumables

Included in trade and other receivables is a receivable from related parties of $3.9 million as at March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018: $3.4 million).

Included in trade and other payables is $4.7 million payable to related parties as at March 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018: $3.3 million).

15 Subsequent events

On May 8, 2019, the Company announced the results of an upgraded Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate and an updated life-of-mine plan, for its Youga Gold Mine.

SOURCE Avesoro Resources Inc.