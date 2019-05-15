Max to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in Singapore

Vancouver, May 15, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Singapore. Mr. Brett Matich, Chief Executive Officer of Max, will be presenting about the recent activities on the Choco Gold-Platinum and North Choco Gold-Copper projects in Colombia.

The 121 Mining Investment Conference hosts 25 mining companies joined by 120 sophisticated investors for pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 investment meetings. This year's event is being held on May 15 and 16, 2019 at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore.

About 121 Investment

121 Mining Investment events gather senior investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts to meet with carefully selected mining company management teams in the world's leading financial hubs. Featuring cash-generating producers, near-production development companies, project generators and exciting exploration projects, 121 Mining Investment events offer investors the perfect forum to seek out their next big mining investment opportunity. 121 Mining Investment events are held annually in Hong Kong, London, Cape Town, New York and Singapore and focus on two-days of 1-on-1 meetings tailored to match the right level of mining projects with the right investment capital. Alongside the 1-2-1 meetings, delegates are able to enjoy a two-day agenda of investor-led panel discussions providing market insights, analysis and each participating mining company presenting their latest updates.

About Max Resource Corp.

MAX is a mineral exploration company focused on the development and acquisition of prospective projects in the rich mineral belts of Colombia. The Company has established significant exploration infrastructure and local community support for its three prospective projects: Choco Gold and Platinum, located 100 km south of Medellin, which covers or is adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum, North Choco Gold-Copper located 80 km southeast of Medellin and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti and Continental Gold properties, and the Gachala Copper Project, is located 60 km east of Bogota. The Company is led by a seasoned management team with a track record of significant discovery and exploration success.

Source for Choco: R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto Platinum Ltd.)

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

For additional information contact:

Max Resource Corp.

Tim McNulty

E: info@maxresource.com

T: (604) 290-8100

For Max Resource's French inquiries:

Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44799