Harfang Enhances the Potential for Cu-Au-Ag around Mista Prospect on its Serpent Property (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, May 15, 2019 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce that a new 2,755 linear km high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey reveals a 3.5 km long structural corridor along the Mista discovery (Cu-Au-Ag) on the Serpent Property (the “Property”) in the James Bay region of Québec (Figure 1). The Property is 100% owned by Harfang with no NSR.



The survey sheds light on the link between magnetic features, mapped structures and nearby copper-gold-silver occurrences. Strongly motivated by this association, Harfang is set to resume exploration work on the Property in early June mainly guided by this new detailed magnetic survey.

The high-resolution survey unveils two important structures identified from the magnetic discontinuities which are associated to mapped shear zones: a WNW-ESE trend (Mista structure) and an East-West trend (Viper structure). Both trends are overlapped by gold-bearing till anomalies (up to more than 30 g/t Au) (Figure 2). Recent analyses from rock samples of the Mista discovery (1.12% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au and 8.68 g/t Ag over 10 m [channel], see press release October 11, 2018), show mineralization has an anomalous content in bismuth (up to 125 ppm Bi) and tellurium (up to 18.2 ppm Te). A mineralogical study revealed that disseminated chalcopyrite and minor sulfides (pyrite and pyrrhotite) are mainly hosted in quartz veins cutting across foliated wacke and quartz-rich arenite (or quartzite) and foliated to gneissic tonalite. Mineralized quartz veins were deformed along a WNW-ESE shear zone (Mista structure). The Viper showing (up to 21.91 g/t Au) corresponds to quartz veining in a tonalite-hosted hematized shear zone striking into an East-West direction (Viper structure). Several rock samples collected in the surroundings of these showings returned anomalous gold (up to 0.3 g/t Au) and copper (up to 0.67%) values (Figure 2).

Preliminary data interpretation also shows a potential for more discoveries along such multi-kilometer corridors which represent favorable grounds for future exploration development. The immediate area surrounding Mista and Viper deserves more intense fieldwork investigation. Upcoming exploration work will mainly consist in mechanical trenching of newly discovered copper, gold and silver occurrences, in prospecting and geological mapping, and in rock and till sampling. This field intervention will help in designing an appropriate geophysical survey (e.g. Induced polarization survey) which could be followed up by drilling.

Once neglected by geologists and prospectors, this geological setting dominated by a wide variety of intrusions rather than volcanic and sedimentary rocks (greenstone belts) is now emerging as a highly prospective Cu-Au-Ag ground in James Bay.

About the Serpent Property

The Property contains 327 claims covering 16,922 ha. Thirty-two (32) claims were added to the Property since the last press release (December 10, 2018). It is located 80 km SSE of the Radisson locality and only 10 km east of the James Bay Road. Lithologies are dominantly associated to the Langelier Complex which includes foliated and gneissic tonalite and diorite interpreted as the Archean crustal basement onto which was deposited a volcano-sedimentary assemblage partially preserved on the Property. Two significant mineralized zones were discovered during recent exploration campaigns, namely the Langelier showing (91.48 g/t Au over 0.45 m [channel]) and the Mista showing (1.12% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au and 8.68 g/t Ag over 10 m, including 2.09% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au and 16.4 g/t Ag over 4 m [channel]).

About the heliborne magnetic survey

The high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey was flown over the entire property by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. (Laval, Québec) from March 18 to 26, 2019. The crew was based in Radisson. The survey covered 2,755 linear km along North-South oriented traverse lines and East-West oriented tie lines spaced at 75 m and 464 m, respectively. Minimum ground clearance was 30 m.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by François Huot, P.Geo, Chief geologist at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Harfang's website: www.harfangexploration.com

François Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514 940-0670 #339

Email: fgoulet@harfangexploration.com

Web: www.harfangexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.