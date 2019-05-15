Universal Copper Welcomes Ricardo Valls to Its Corporate Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce that professional geologist and mining executive Ricardo Valls has consented to join the Advisory Board of the Company.

"Universal is very pleased to have a geologist with the experience and abilities of Mr. Valls joining its Technical Advisory Board," said Clive Massey, President and CEO of Universal. "With his 30+ years as a geologist, Ricardo will be an excellent source of advice to the management team by providing direction and recommendations in order to assist with the Company's strategic initiatives including its exploration and development plans. I, along with the Board, welcome Mr. Valls and look forward to his valued contributions to the Company and its existing team".

Mr. Valls has spent more than thirty-six years in the mining industry and has extensive geological, geochemical, and mining experience. Mr. Valls has managed all phases of the exploration and mining cycle with a background in research techniques and training of technical personnel. Mr. Valls is fluent in English, French, Spanish, and Russian and has been involved in various projects worldwide including Canada, Africa, Russia, Argentina, Haiti, Cuba, Indonesia, Central and South America.

Past project experience covers regional reconnaissance, mapping, diamond drilling, RC-drilling programs, open pit and underground mapping, sampling, geochemical sampling and interpretation, as well as advancements in exploration techniques pertaining to the search for diamonds, PGM, copper, gold, nickel, silver, base metals, industrial minerals, oil & gas, and other magmatic, hydrothermal, porphyritic, VMS and SEDEX ore deposits.

Mr. Valls' strengths are in geochemical and geological studies, management and organization, geomathematical analysis and modelling, structural studies, database design, QA&QC studies, exploration studies and writing technical reports. He is the Author of several books on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to the process of geological data, geomathematical modelling, and others. Mr. Valls is a P.Geo. registered in the province of Ontario, Canada and obtained his B.Sc., and M.Sc., in Economic Geology from the Russian State Geological Prospecting University and continues with further post graduate work at Ã‰cole Polytechnique de MontrÃ©al and McGill University.

"I am very thrilled to join the Company's Advisory Board and to be working with such an exceptional team. I am excited to be assisting in the continued advancement of the Company's activities and look forward to supporting Universal with my experience in Latin America and other parts of the World as it moves forward with its copper district in Colombia," stated Mr. Valls.

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. (TSX-V: UNV, FWB: 3TA1) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com.

