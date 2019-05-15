Maverix Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 14th, 2019. Maverix shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters voted on at the Meeting and as described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 4th, 2019 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect the Company's seven Director nominees with 192,203,341 shares (89.03% of shares outstanding) represented at the Meeting. The following is a summary of proxy tabulation results relating to the election of the Company's Board of Directors:

Nominee

Votes For



Number Percent (%)







Geoffrey Burns

189,383,856 99.13% Dr. Christopher Barnes

190,834,127 99.89% Robert Doyle

190,826,906 99.89% Christopher Emerson

190,826,306 99.89% Daniel O'Flaherty

190,507,735 99.72% Blake Rhodes

190,820,906 99.89% J.C. Stefan Spicer

190,837,841 99.89%

Share Consolidation

Maverix shareholders also voted in favour of the proposed two (2) for one (1) consolidation of the Company's common shares (the "Consolidation"), with 191,908,240 (99.85%) total votes cast "FOR" the resolution. The Consolidation would allow Maverix to meet the minimum share price requirements to pursue a dual listing on a U.S. stock exchange and will only be completed if the Company obtains all of the necessary approval for a U.S. listing. The Company currently has 215,896,666 issued and outstanding common shares. If completed, the Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 107,948,333 common shares. The exercise or conversion price of all outstanding stock options and warrants would be proportionately adjusted based on the consolidation ratio. Maverix intends to issue a detailed press release to provide a further update on the Consolidation.

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to precious metal prices and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

