Durango Receives Detailed Drill Proposal for Windfall Barry

Vancouver, May 15, 2019 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that 15 high priority targets have been delineated for drilling by a compilation of geological, geochemical, airborne and Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys on its wholly owned Trove Property located within the Windfall-Barry gold camp.

The proposed drill program comprises 3,025 meters to be drilled in 25 diamond drill holes on the 15 high priority targets. The targets for mineralization are located at depths between 50m and 100m below surface so drill holes will have an average length of 120m. Similarities in the geological, geochemical and geophysical signatures are extremely encouraging for the upcoming drilling campaign.



Figure 1. 3D model of the chargeability for Grid 1 and planned drill hole associated with the airborne MAG anomaly.

A complete listing of all the proposed holes with cross sections and 3D models can be viewed here: http://durangoresourcesinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Trove-IP.pdf

Work plan for 2019 (Windfall-Barry):

- Equity raise of $750,000 to drill test targets (up to 3,025m); and - Trench/sample and geological map the property on a larger scale.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are very pleased to now have 15 high priority targets in similar geological settings and potential extensions of the Bonterra and Osisko deposits. The anomalies identified in the airborne magnetics survey coupled with the chargeability and resistivity anomalies in the recent IP surveys has generated compelling drill targets. Adding these to the occurrence of gold found in till samples near the anomalies and major regional faults (potential controls to mineralization) well delineated by the geophysical surveys on the Trove Property indicates that Trove may prove to be a company builder for Durango shareholders."

The Artificial Intelligence ("AI") news release of May 7, 2019 was in relation to a proposal received by Albert Mining Inc. (TSX.V-AIIM) and is being evaluated for future consideration. The high priority targets are proven to be well defined and therefore the proposal from Albert Mining is still under review for future implementation.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

