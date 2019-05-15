Sky Gold Financing

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US: SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.07 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used towards drilling, prospecting and other related activities this upcoming field season at the Clone project located in the Golden Triangle, BC.

In conjunction with the flow through financing the Company further announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.06 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital, unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements and the repayment of a short-term loan to a related party.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company with a focus in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

