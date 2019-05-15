Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Sky Gold Financing

15.05.2019  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US: SRKZF) ("Sky Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.07 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used towards drilling, prospecting and other related activities this upcoming field season at the Clone project located in the Golden Triangle, BC.

In conjunction with the flow through financing the Company further announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.06 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital, unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements and the repayment of a short-term loan to a related party.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company with a focus in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/545484/Sky-Gold-Financing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/545484/Sky-Gold-Financing


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Sky Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.skygoldcorp.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap