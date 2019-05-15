Silver Spruce Awards Phase I Drilling Contract at Pino de Plata; Drilling to Commence Within Days

BRIDGEWATER, May 15, 2019 - (TSXV: SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded the contract for the imminent Phase I drill program at Pino de Plata to ECODRILL of Mexico ("ECODRILL"). ECODRILL will mobilize equipment and personnel immediately and plans to begin drilling within a week.

ECODRILL is an industry leader in environmentally sound drilling practices, and uses a proprietary process to conserve water for drilling. The company's website states, "ECODRILL is a leader in providing high quality Exploration Services and Products for the mining industry. €‹We specialize in executing deep diamond drill holes in challenging environments. We also provide directional drilling and optimal core hole location. Since 2013 we have successfully drilled over 200,000 meters."

"We are enthusiastic to finally be mobilizing an experienced drill company to conduct the first drilling in history at the Pino de Plata project. Given the rich history of artisanal mining of high grades of mineralization and our detailed field work and preparations for the Phase I program, we anticipate exciting results in the next few weeks," stated Karl Boltz, President & CEO of Silver Spruce.

"Our goal is to explore and develop a significant high grade resource of silver and base metals that may support near-term surface mining and direct shipping of ore."

Phase I

The Phase I drill program will consist of at least twelve holes for a total of 2000-2500 metres of HQ diameter core. All planned Phase I drill holes will be collared on existing roads that pass over or adjacent to the targets, with no new access roads required.

Program management and geology, logging of core, QA/QC, sample delivery to laboratory, chain of custody, etc., will be managed by ProDeMin under the direct supervision of Qualified Person, Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D.

Drill Ready

The Company holds a permit to drill 30 holes, which includes locations for Phase I and Phase II drill programs. A surface access agreement is in place, as is required to obtain the permit.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, is the Company's external Qualified Person for the Pino de Plata project and is responsible for the technical content of this press release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), under TSX guidelines.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino De Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company also holds an indirect interest in the Kay Mine project according to terms of the sale agreement with CroesUS Gold Corp., which was announced in the Company's news release on January 30, 2019. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

