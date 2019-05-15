BacTech Joins Team to Pursue Snow Lake Project

Toronto, May 15, 2019 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Corporation") (CSE:BAC) announced that it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with GMR Inc. ("GMR") to license for BacTech's proprietary bioleach technology.. BacTech joins Dundee Sustainable Technologies ("DST"),(CSE:DST) as a technology partner with GMR to develop a potential solution for the remediation of the Gold Residual Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba (the "Project")

Through this agreement, BacTech received a $20,000 cash payment as an advance on the right to utilise the BacTech's proprietary bioleach technology on the Project. In addition, BacTech will earn 3% undivided equity interest in the net income of the project. GMR is relying on BacTech's historical research conducted in 2011/12 that showed oxidation rates of 95% and gold recovery of 88.6% on material obtained from the arsenic stock pile. Due to a lack of iron in the stockpile the residual material could not be stabilized and was abandoned.

Ross Orr, CEO of BacTech commented, "Our return to Snow Lake is predicated on Dundee Sustainable Technologies providing a solution to the unstable arsenic product we generated in our earlier work that killed the project. The stockpile has a deficiency in iron leading an unstable ferric arsenate product after bioleaching. By passing this unstable material to be vitrified the arsenic can be safely disposed. We look forward to re-engaging in the Snow Lake project."

Mr. David LeClaire, the CEO of GMR Inc. stated, "BacTech's historic work on the Project and its proprietary bioleach technology teamed with DST's vitrification technology is a promising solution to the remediation of a longstanding environmental concern of the community of Snow Lake without cost to the taxpayer.

The Project, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba consists of a stockpile of arsenopyrite concentrate proven to contain residual gold and silver contents. BacTech drilled and assayed the stockpile in 2011 and produced a NI43-101 report that can be found on SEDAR (December 9, 2011). The concentrate stockpile is currently the responsibility of the Government of Manitoba. The Project is developing a "no cost to the taxpayer" solution to remediation of the stockpile. Current Measured Mineral Resource estimates were generated in 2012 by BacTech estimating the Snow Lake concentrate stockpile contains 264,596 tonnes grading 9.76 g/t of gold and 2.17 g/t of silver. In addition, Indicated Resource estimates include 9,300 tonnes grading 9.2 g/t Au and 2.15 g/t Ag and an Inferred Mineral resource of 28,000 tonnes of 7.0 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag.

N. Ralph Newson, M.Sc., P.Eng., P.Geo. was the Qualified Person on the project. His report was titled "BacTech Environmental Corporation, NI43-1 01 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the BacTech Snow Lake Reclamation Project, Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada, dated effective August 27, 2012."

Company Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings with an option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu Mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi, Bolivia.

The existing Telamayu mill concentrator has generated the Antiguo and Nuevo tailings by processing mineralized material from the surrounding mines for over 80 years. There is considerable infrastructure at the mill site including high voltage power, rail, mill housing, and a local workforce. A Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in March 2019.

A second project entails BacTech investigating the use of bioleach processing to treat historic arsenic tailings and arsenopyrite concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

