Comstock Mining and Lyon County Receive Favorable Court Ruling; Master Plan and Zoning Decisions Reaffirmed

VIRGINIA CITY, May 15, 2019 - Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) announced today that the Third Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada, at a hearing held yesterday, ruled in favor of the Company and Lyon County on the one remaining Due Process rights claim associated with the Lyon County Board of Commissioners Master Plan amendment and zone change associated with certain mineralized properties within the Company’s Dayton Resource Area, just south of the Company’s Lucerne properties and near Silver City, Nevada.



The District Court found that the Comstock Residents Association (the “CRA”), having been afforded the full opportunity to conduct any and all discovery, failed to establish that the Lyon County Board of Commissioners had denied the organization its due process rights and reaffirmed prior favorable rulings.

The District Court’s ruling concludes that the Lyon County Board of Commissioners satisfied constitutional due process requirements and that the Commissioners were entitled to vote on the applications filed by the Company, properly voted to approve the Company’s requested Master Plan and zoning changes, denying the CRA’s claims and reaffirming the propriety of the land use changes.



Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company stated, “This ruling was anticipated and deeply rewarding to hear directly from Judge Robert Estes. Lyon County holds itself to the highest standards of governance and transparent public process, a critical component of our democratic processes, and this ruling reaffirms the standard of excellence and transparency that we must all hold ourselves to. We look forward to advancing the community planning process with Silver City and Lyon County and advancing the exploration, development and permitting of our properties for their highest and best uses.”

This favorable, definitive ruling, along with the previous favorable rulings and all other recent events, will be updated into and included in the Company’s Financial Statements to be filed on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today or before May 20, 2019. The Company’s unaudited financial statements, as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2019, have been included in an attachment to this release, for convenience.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 310,596 $ 488,657 Assets held for sale, Net (Note 2) 6,902,600 5,363,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 3) 2,874,842 2,712,202 Total current assets 10,088,038 8,564,262 MINERAL RIGHTS AND PROPERTIES, Net 5,690,884 7,205,081 PROPERTIES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, Net (Note 4) 9,148,087 9,742,120 RECLAMATION BOND DEPOSIT 2,655,972 2,622,544 RETIREMENT OBLIGATION ASSET (Note 5) 186,335 203,274 OTHER ASSETS 385,791 274,444 TOTAL ASSETS $ 28,155,107 $ 28,611,725 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 458,719 $ 405,146 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (Note 6) 3,103,137 1,674,733 Long-term debt– current portion (Note 7) 314,303 309,843 Total current liabilities 3,876,159 2,389,722 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt (Note 7) 7,981,123 8,857,870 Long-term reclamation liability (Note 8) 7,446,801 7,441,091 Other liabilities 572,719 538,140 Total long-term liabilities 16,000,643 16,837,101 Total liabilities 19,876,802 19,226,823 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 10) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, $.000666 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock, $.000666 par value, 790,000,000 shares authorized, 80,790,273 and 75,338,273

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 53,806 50,175 Additional paid-in capital 242,144,734 241,419,897 Accumulated deficit (233,920,235 ) (232,085,170 ) Total stockholders’ equity 8,278,305 9,384,902 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 28,155,107 $ 28,611,725





Comstock Mining Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 REVENUES Revenue - mining $ — $ — Revenue - real estate 37,598 22,850 Total revenues 37,598 22,850 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to mining revenue 505,393 728,904 Real estate operating costs 10,424 7,091 Exploration and mine development 225,867 209,538 Mine claims and costs 150,954 180,231 Environmental and reclamation 53,451 58,068 General and administrative 660,366 726,620 Total costs and expenses 1,606,455 1,910,452 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,568,857 ) (1,887,602 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (461,137 ) (383,340 ) Other income (expense) 194,929 (213,961 ) Total other income (expense), net (266,208 ) (597,301 ) NET LOSS $ (1,835,065 ) $ (2,484,903 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 79,080,429 49,863,424





Comstock Mining Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,835,065 ) $ (2,484,903 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and depletion 586,921 826,928 Accretion of reclamation liability 5,710 4,876 Gain on sale of properties, plant, and equipment — (26,000 ) Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 71,623 102,492 Net loss on early retirement of long-term debt 151,531 2,621 Payment-in-kind interest expense 470,246 — Change in make-whole liability with Pelen, LLC (135,162 ) 216,147 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,934 25,001 Accounts payable 53,573 3,543 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (286,855 ) 230,368 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (892,544 ) (1,098,927 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from principal payment on note receivable 130 119 Proceeds from sale of mineral rights and properties, plant, and equipment — 26,000 Proceeds from deposits on Membership Interest Purchase Agreement 1,950,000 — Purchase of mineral rights and properties, plant and equipment (365,000 ) — Change in reclamation bond deposit (33,428 ) — NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 1,551,702 26,119 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on long-term debt (1,565,687 ) (99,005 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 813,561 1,185,452 Common stock issuance costs (85,093 ) (52,568 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (837,219 ) 1,033,879 (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (178,061 ) (38,929 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 488,657 2,066,718 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 310,596 $ 2,027,789 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 34,460 $ 17,509 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common Stock Issuance Costs $ — $ 200,000 Issuance of common stock (in advance) to purchase membership interest $ — $ 585,000



