Palladium One Mining Completes Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSX-V: PDM) (the "Company" or “Palladium One”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced shares for debt settlement with certain creditors after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued a total of 925,072 common shares of Palladium One Mining Inc. at a deemed price of $0.11 per share in satisfaction of outstanding debt of $101,757.91. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on September 14th, 2019.

About Palladium One:

Palladium One Mining Inc. is a PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa (“LK”) PGE-Ni-Cu project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property, near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

“Derrick Weyrauch”

Interim President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Derrick Weyrauch

Phone: 1-778-327-5799

Fax: 778-327-6675



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Palladium One Mining Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices; title matters; 6 environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.